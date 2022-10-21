Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses slew of injuries. And Flores addresses return

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that the status of several players won’t be determined until Sunday, hours before kickoff against visiting Pittsburgh (8:20 p.m., NBC).

He said he feels “pretty good” about left tackle Terron Armstead’s availability for the Steelers game “but I don’t feel 100 percent.”

Armstead missed the Vikings game and most of the Jets game with a toe injury. He practiced on Thursday, on a limited basis, for the first time in more than a month.

“It’s the most he has been able to practice since the Patriots game,” McDaniel said.

As for right tackle, McDaniel declined to say whether practice squad player Brandon Shell or Greg Little would start Sunday. Both would be options if Armstead plays.

“Shell has done a very good job since he’s been here,” McDaniel said.

Austin Jackson remains out with an ankle injury that has sidelined him for five weeks.

Why did Jackson practice two days last week but not since?

“It wasn’t a setback, but we liked how we was working,” McDaniel said. “With the push/pull strain that incurs with offensive linemen and what an ankle can do to a player at that position if not properly handled,... we felt the best thing to do was not put him in those situations until it was closer.”

Because Jackson practiced last week, Miami triggered a 21-day period after which Jackson must be placed on the 53-man roster or be ruled out for the season. He’s on Day 10 of that 21-day period. McDaniel indicated that he expects Jackson back this season.

Several other key Dolphins have been battling injuries, including Jaylen Waddle (shoulder), who has been limited this week.

Emmanuel Ogbah didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday with a back injury.

McDaniel said Ogbah is among many Dolphins whose status won’t be determined until close to game time. “Can’t say with certainty he’s going to be out or in. Maybe he’s questionable,” McDaniel said.

Incidentally, McDaniel said it’s undetermined if Trey Flowers will be able to play again this year. He was placed on injured reserve this week with a foot injury but is eligible to return after four games.

Story continues

Meanwhile, the Dolphins seem to be playing with fire because they have only three healthy cornerbacks on the 53-man roster (Xavien Howard, Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel).

McDaniel indicated the team is not overly concerned; the Dolphins have five healthy safeties and several of them can play cornerback.

“With the assortment of versatile players we have we can handle issues to a certain point,” he said. “We are getting close to our brink with how many we can afford.

“We’re still comfortable and will have guys who are eventually coming back. I feel very fortunate we’ve made some good decisions that players we have on the roster are very capable and able to make plays. I’m glad we have the depth we’ve had.”

As for the team’s other cornerbacks, Kader Kohou (oblique) has been limited in practice this week and Keion Crossen (knee) hasn’t been able to practice. Byron Jones remains out indefinitely and Nik Needham is out for the year.

The Dolphins could elevate one of their two practice squad cornerbacks, Tino Ellis or Kalen Barnes.

FLORES, STEELERS UPDATE

Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett cleared concussion protocol and will start Sunday against the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores spoke to ESPN about returning to Miami, where he coached for three years before being fired in January. Flores has an ogoing lawsuit against the Dolphins.

Asked by ESPN if this is a revenge game, Flores said: “No, no, that’s not the way I’m looking at it now. I don’t have bad memories of the place. “I have a lot of good memories, but my focus is here right now....

“When I think of that place, I think of all the relationships that were built there that are bigger than football and will go a long way beyond football.”