Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips sustains non-contact Achilles injury vs. Jets

Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Miami’s game against the Jets with an Achilles injury on Black Friday.

Phillips began to plant off his foot at the snap of the ball when he quickly fell to the ground. The entire Dolphins sideline came onto the field as Phillips was placed on a cart and transported into the locker room.

Miami quickly ruled out Phillips for the remainder of the game.

Phillips, in his third season, was playing the best football of his young career after dealing with an early-season oblique injury. He entered Week 12 with 5.5 sacks and totaled another sack against the Jets prior to his injury.

