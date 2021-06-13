Dolphins, LB Baker agree on 3-year, $39 million extension

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins and linebacker Jerome Baker have agreed on a three-year, $39 million contract extension, agent Drew Rosenhaus said Sunday.

The deal includes $28.4 million in guaranteed money, Rosenhaus said.

Baker has played in all 48 games in his first three seasons with the Dolphins, starting 37 of them. He led the Dolphins in tackles in each of the past two seasons — 126 in 2019, 112 last season — and had a career-best seven sacks in 2020.

“I want to play here for the rest of my career," Baker said Friday at a Dolphins' organized team activity workout, one that preceded a mandatory minicamp scheduled for this week. “I love it here. I love the fans. I love the organization. I love everybody here. Yeah, I definitely see myself playing here for a long time."

The Dolphins took the former Ohio State standout in the third round of the 2018 draft, making him the 73rd pick overall.

