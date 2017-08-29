Dolphins' Landry: OK with going into season without new deal

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) -- While the Miami Dolphins say receiver Jarvis Landry is a big part of their plans this season, questions about next year remain.

This week coach Adam Gash quashed speculation that Landry, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, might soon be traded. Gase said there's ''no chance'' that will happen, and shared that message privately with Landry.

''Coach Gase did an amazing job,'' the two-time Pro Bowl receiver said Tuesday. ''He called me in and he just talked to me, explained to me the situation and everything that's going on, and that that's false (speculation). That's all I really needed to hear from him.''

There's no indication, however, that the Dolphins have offered Landry the contract extension he seeks to ensure his long-term future.

He reiterated that his deadline for negotiations is Sept. 10, when the season begins. That means if there's no deal by then - which is unlikely - he could become a free agent in 2018.

Landry said he would be at peace starting his fourth NFL season without a new deal. He took part in the team's entire offseason program, even voluntary workouts he could have skipped to make a statement.

''One of the reasons I showed up to OTAs was because I know that I'm the leader of this team, and for me to get this team to where we need to be, I have to be here,'' he said.

He acknowledged the potential financial repercussions of risking injury by playing this season without an extension.

''That's something that comes with it,'' he said. ''But at the same time, I'm not going to rush guys' timing. Whenever it happens, it happens for me.''

Landry's 288 career catches are tied with the New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. for the most by any player after three years. He was Ryan Tannehill's favorite receiver, but it's uncertain whether he'll be as busy playing with Jay Cutler.

The Dolphins' new quarterback has favored DeVante Parker so far in preseason practice and games, and they connected on a 50-yard completion during Tuesday's workout.

''That's what DeVante is here to do,'' Landry said with a grin. ''That's what Kenny Stills is here to do. It's to make plays, regardless if it's down the field, underneath, a screen. We all find our roles and we buy into it, and that's what's going to make this team better.

''It's not about the targets or who gets them and where they get them. It's about making the plays when they come to you.''

