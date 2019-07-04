Dolphins' Kendrick Norton has arm amputated after car crash

The Dolphins defensive lineman was involved in an overnight crash that forced doctors to amputate his arm.

Dolphins' Kendrick Norton has arm amputated after car crash

Dolphins defensive lineman Kendrick Norton has been involved in what could be a career-ending car crash.

According to multiple reports, the second-year lineman out of Miami needed to have his left arm amputated after a multiple-car crash in which one of the cars rolled over. According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, he is in critical condition at the Miami Jackson Memorial trauma unit, but is expected to live.

The news of the crash has been confirmed by his agent, Malki Kawa.

The Dolphins and Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz also responded to the news on Thursday.

The Dolphins claimed Norton off waivers from the Panthers in 2018. He was placed on the team's 53-man roster and was expected to compete for playing time along the defensive line.

The former Hurricanes standout and seventh-round NFL Draft pick tallied 84 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, five sacks and a forced fumble over his three-year career at Miami.

