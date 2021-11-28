Dolphins’ Jones inactive for home game vs. Panthers. New RB Lindsay is available

Dolphins safety Brandon Jones is inactive for Sunday’s home game against the Carolina Panthers after being listed as questionable to play because of ankle and elbow injuries.

Jones had started the last seven games alongside rookie safety Jevon Holland. Eric Rowe will likely start in place of Jones and Sheldrick Redwine, elevated from the practice squad, could make his team debut Sunday.

New Dolphins running back Phillip Lindsay, whom the team claimed off waivers Wednesday, is active and could also make his team debut.

The Dolphins also deactivated cornerback Trill Williams (hamstring), tight end Adam Shaheen (knee), linebacker Darius Hodge, safety Will Parks and defensive tackle John Jenkins.

Rookie tight end Hunter Long is active for just the fourth time this season. 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene is active for his sixth game this season.