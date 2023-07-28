Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey undergoes knee surgery, reportedly out until December

Exactly three months ago, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier addressed reporters after Miami used its top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Cam Smith.

Cornerback wasn’t seen as much of a need, compared to offensive line or tight end. But as Grier spoke about the pick, he made a comment that recounted the past — and would, unfortunately, prove to be far-seeing.

“In this league and especially in the AFC, with a lot of talented quarterbacks and teams, we can never have enough corners as we experienced last year with the rash of injuries that we dealt with,” he said.

Just a week into training camp, the Dolphins are faced with a major blow to a cornerback room that entered the summer with high expectations.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Friday confirmed that star cornerback Jalen Ramsey will miss a significant amount of time after undergoing surgery to address a non-contact meniscus injury in his left knee that occurred late in practice Thursday. NFL Network reported that Ramsey underwent a full meniscus repair that will sideline him until December.

“It’s going to be into the season and how deep that is kind of depends on what happens [Friday],” McDaniel said before Ramsey’s surgery.

Ramsey is the latest Dolphins cornerback to be sidelined. Cornerback Nik Needham remains on the physically unable to perform list. Keion Crossen missed his second consecutive practice Friday as the team gets more information on an undisclosed injury. And Trill Williams continues to be limited to individual drills in his first practices since tearing his ACL last year.

“He told all of his teammates not to worry, not to feel sorry for himself,” McDaniel said of Ramsey, who addressed the team after practice Thursday. “Whatever timeline the doctors give him, he’s going after that timeline and trying to flex that he’ll beat it, and he realistically couldn’t be more committed and excited to join the team again this year.”

McDaniel said the team will likely hold workouts with free agents for “depth purposes.” But he expressed confidence in the team’s current group of corners.

“I feel good about the entire crew,” McDaniel said. “We are dealing with some injuries now, but I feel very, very good about the competition there and the guys that are ready to go see more opportunities. There’s Pro Bowlers and hungry, young guys and everything in between. So, it will be outstanding work for us moving forward.”

While Xavien Howard still headlines the group, the spotlight will turn to multiple young players who will be looked upon to help fill Ramsey’s void. And in Friday’s practice, two — Kader Kohou and Smith — showed why Miami is perhaps better prepared this year to handle the loss of a top corner.

Kohou was active throughout 1-on-1s and team drills, providing sticky coverage and recording pass breakups. One of the highlights of 1-on-1 drills between receivers and defensive backs was Kohou dislodging the ball from wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to prevent a deep touchdown.

Kohou was already projected to be an integral part of the defense, possibly as a nickel corner, after starting 13 games as an undrafted rookie in 2022. But with Ramsey likely to miss an extended portion of the regular season, Miami could play Kohou as an outside corner in base defense and move him inside for sub packages with three or more corners.

“I see determination and hunger to go along with what he’s done,” McDaniel said. “Kader is a prime example of seeking opportunity and every player is very aware of that. Last year, we were sitting here talking about Byron Jones and my answer to you guys was not, ‘Oh yeah, Kader Kohou.’”

Miami Dolphins cornerbacks Kader Kohou (4) and Cam Smith (24) between drills at practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, July 28, 2023. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Smith was drafted with the expectation of learning as an outside corner and with those spots manned by Ramsey and Howard, the All-SEC standout normally would have been able to gradually work through rookie growing pains. But with the multitude of injuries to the position group, he’s increasingly closer to a starting spot. He has recorded multiple pass breakups through the first three practices and did so again in 1-on-1s, deflecting a pass intended for undrafted receiver Daewood Davis.

“I’ve been happy with his daily investment and how he’s really seeing pros around and taking some notes and just learning lessons every day,” McDaniel said of Smith. “Sometimes those are good lessons, sometimes those are bad.”

And Ramsey’s absence could again give new prospects to cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, the No. 30 overall pick in the 2020 Draft who has played sparingly in his first three seasons. Igbinghene seemingly entered training camp on the bubble but the spate of injuries to his position group should afford him an extended look over the next few weeks.

“I love the scheme,” said Igbinoghene, who appeared in nine games last season and recorded his first career interception. “It’s very complex and allows people’s ability to really come out, their gifts to come out. And so I feel like that’s really been beneficial to me. My speed and my agility and my quickness have really been able to show.”

Igbinoghene acknowledged the scrutiny that comes with being a first-round pick and at times, the disappointment that came with his early career setbacks but said that he is better for it and that his “mentality has changed drastically.”

“I needed that crisis to happen in my life,” he said, “so that now I can come out of that and be who I am now ... and just really focus on how I can get better. Not just in here but as a man, as well.”

With dwindling options at corners, he — and the position group’s other young corners — will get their chance to opportunity to contribute to a defense that still has its sights on being of the NFL’s best.