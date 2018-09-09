Dolphins honor hero football coach who died shielding students in school shooting

The Miami Dolphins honored Aaron Feis on Sunday, an assistant football coach and security guard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, who was among the 17 killed in the Feb. 14 shooting at the Florida high school.

The Miami Dolphins honored Aaron Feis on Sunday during the team's game against the Titans, with the 2018 George Smith Coach of the Year award.

The assistant football coach and security guard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, was among the 17 killed in the Feb. 14 shooting at the Florida high school.

The 37-year-old died protecting students from 19-year-old gunman Nikolas Cruz, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

His wife and daughter accepted the award during the third quarter.

Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas football team joined the Dolphins on the sidelines during the national anthem:

The players also got to run through Miami's tunnel:

Feis graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 1999 and returned to the school as a coach in 2002, according to his biography on the school's athletic website.

He served as head coach of the JV team for eight seasons. He also worked as the school's college recruiting coordinator.

