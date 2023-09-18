Dolphins hold off Patriots on road for 24-17 prime-time win, improve to 2-0

For the first three quarters of the Dolphins’ 24-17 road win over the New England Patriots, it seemed like Miami would cruise to an economical divisional victory.

But in several moments of the fourth quarter, there were times on Sunday night in which it felt like the momentum from the Dolphins might swing the opposite way.

No moment was more greater than what could have been a game-sealing possession for Miami, leading by seven late in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa failed to corral a snap from center Connor Williams on third-and-short, giving New England one last chance to tie the game in front of its home crowd.

But on fourth-and-4 from the Dolphins’ 33-yard line, former Dolphin Mike Gesicki was stopped short of the first-down marker and, although he made a heads-up play to lateral the ball to guard Cole Strange, the offensive lineman was ruled short after an official review.

In moving to 2-0 in the early season, the Dolphins continued to distance themselves from a division opponent that they have dominated in their recent rivalry. It’s Miami’s third win in its last five trips to Foxborough after also winning there in 2019 and 2021. Prior to that, Miami hadn’t won in Foxborough since 2008.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who improved to 5-0 as a starter against the Patriots, completed 21 of 30 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Running back Raheem Mostert ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dolphins led 17-3 at halftime, moving the ball with relative ease and showing a better defensive performance than Week 1.

But kicker Jason Sanders, lining up for a third-quarter field goal attempt, was blocked by defensive back Brenden Schooler, who got a running start from near the Patriots’ sideline and sneaked past defensive lineman Christian Wilkins.

New England recovered the ball at Miami’s 42-yard line – its best starting field position of the game – giving its offense a window to cut into the Dolphins’ lead.

But eight plays later, cornerback Xavien Howard blanketed wide receiver DeVante Parker along the Dolphins’ sideline and came down with an acrobatic interception to end the drive.

Even after a rare miscue from Tagovailoa, an interception by rookie corner Christian Gonzalez on a downfield attempt to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Miami made sure New England didn’t capitalize.

The defense forced a quick three-and-out, with help from a second-down sack by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

On the first play forcing a punt, Mostert burst through the middle of the Patriots’ defense for a 43-yard touchdown, once again giving Miami a two-possession game.

