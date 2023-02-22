Dolphins hiring Eagles quality control coach as safeties coach, adding to Vic Fangio’s staff

The Dolphins are hiring Eagles quality control coach Joe Kasper as safeties coach, a league source confirmed to the Miami Herald, continuing to build defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s staff.

Kasper, who has spent the last two seasons in Philadelphia, is a former safety at Baldwin Wallace University, a Division III program in Berea, Ohio. Kasper has coached on the collegiate and professional level. He spent time as assistant defensive backs coach with the Arizona Cardinals and coached wide receivers at John Carroll University. He was also assistant quarterbacks coach and assistant defensive backs coach at Duke before joining the Eagles in the 2021 offseason.

Kasper also had a stint in the front office, serving as a player personnel and development assistant for the Browns from 2013 to 2015, overlapping with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who was Cleveland’s wide receivers coach at the time.

Kasper is the second known addition to new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s staff. The Dolphins are also hiring Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill to be secondary/passing game coordinator, according to a league source. Kasper takes the role of Steve Gregory, who was one of three assistants dismissed along with former defensive coordinator Josh Boyer last month.

