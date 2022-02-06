Dolphins hire 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to replace Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins have been in the news a lot the past week, and on Sunday night it was finally for a good reason.

The Dolphins settled on Mike McDaniel as their next head coach, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter. McDaniel was the San Francisco 49ers' offensive coordinator.

McDaniel takes over for Brian Flores, who was controversially fired and then hired a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL.

McDaniel is the first minority hired by a team with a head-coaching vacancy this offseason. The first six spots were filled by white coaches. McDaniel is multi-racial. The Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints are the last two teams with a coaching vacancy.

Rapoport said the Dolphins picked McDaniel over Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.