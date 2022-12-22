Dolphins’ Hill, Armstead, Howard voted to Pro Bowl Games. Tua named first alternate

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Xavien Howard and left tackle Terron Armstead were named to the AFC’s Pro Bowl Games roster Wednesday night.

All three players were voted in as starters for the all-star event, which instead of a game format will be a weeklong celebration that culminates in a flag football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 5. It’s the first time Miami had had at least three players initially selected to the Pro Bowl since 2013.

Despite leading all players in fan voting, which counts for one-third of the total votes, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was named as a first alternate for the Pro Bowl Games. In a breakout season for the third-year quarterback, Tagovailoa leads the NFL with a passer rating of 107.8. The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Bills’ Josh Allen and Bengals’ Joe Burrow were the AFC quarterbacks voted to the Pro Bowl. Player and coach votes made up the remaining two-thirds.

“That’d be cool,” Tagovailoa said Wednesday, hours before the rosters were revealed. “But sort of at the same time, my feeling on it is, I hope I’m not available for that week. We have a lot of goals that we set as a team, and that’s really the main goal for me and for the team is to focus on this game first, obviously, but make a playoff run, and hopefully we get that opportunity to win those games deep in January and then make a make a Super Bowl run.”

It’s the seventh Pro Bowl honor for Hill, who has been named to the all-star event every year since he entered the NFL in 2016. In his first year in Miami after being traded from Kansas City in March, Hill has set a new career-high for receiving yards, totaling 1,529 yards with three games remaining in the regular season. In Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers, he broke Mark Clayton’s single-season franchise record for receiving yards. With three more catches, he will set a new career-high with 112 catches. And with four receptions, he will break Jarvis Landry’s season-single franchise record for catches.

Armstead, a 10-year veteran who signed a five-year, $75 million deal with the team in March, has been named to his fourth Pro Bowl. He’s served as a foundational member of an offensive line that has vastly improved from the previous season. Though he has dealt with nagging injuries throughout the year, he has only missed two games this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Armstead has only allowed one sack in 406 pass-blocking snaps.

Howard, who has also been named to his fourth Pro Bowl, has recorded 39 tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries this season. He will become just the eighth player in Dolphins history to start in four Pro Bowls, joining Dan Marino (seven), Jim Langer (five), Jason Taylor (five), Dwight Stephenson (four), John Offerdahl (four), Richmond Webb (four) and Cameron Wake (four).

In addition to Tagovailoa, fullback Alec Ingold, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins were named first alternates. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb was named a second alternate, while safety Jevon Holland and tight end Mike Gesicki were named fourth and fifth alternates, respectively.