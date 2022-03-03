Dolphins GM: 'The door is shut' on possible Deshaun Watson trade

Basically since the day it emerged that Deshaun Watson wanted out of the Houston Texans, the team most mentioned as a potential trade destination has been the Miami Dolphins.

That no longer appears to be a possibility.

In no uncertain terms, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters at the NFL combine on Wednesday that the team will not be trading for Watson.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier: “The door is shut on Deshaun (Watson).” — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) March 2, 2022

The Dolphins have long been a favored trade destination for Watson, who did not play an NFL snap last year amid sexual assault accusations from more than 20 women and a prolonged standoff with Texans brass over his trade demand. The team pursued Watson at the trade deadline during the season, but ultimately held off because of a lack of resolution to the civil suits by Watson's accusers or draft pick protections from the Texans.

Miami's surprise firing of head coach Brian Flores, whom Watson wanted to play for, would later reset the team's interest in the quarterback, and now the team appears fully out on the passer.

Deshaun Watson to the Dolphins does not appear to be happening. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Dolphins aren't alone in holding off Watson for now, as many possible suitors are waiting to see if Watson is indicted by a federal grand jury and, if not, what discipline he receives from the NFL, per Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson:

As one NFC source framed it, “There are way too many unknowns for our [team] owner to sign off on anything. There’s just no way to even have the conversation again without something changing. It’s too risky. We just have to move forward. If something works out and the picture around him gets more clarity, then I think it’s worth considering.”

In the meantime, the Dolphins have hired new head coach Mike McDaniel, who has publicly endorsed incumbent starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. We'll see how much that means come draft and free agency time.