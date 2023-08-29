Dolphins game-by-game predictions: Can Miami become one of the AFC’s elite teams?

Year 1 of the Mike McDaniel era brought much success, with an explosive offense and the franchise’s first postseason appearance since 2016.

But the organization is thinking bigger in 2023, and those sights might be realistic, with a talented roster on both sides of the ball.

Week 1, Sept. 10: at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m., CBS): This will be a great litmus test for the Dolphins after the team struggled in a prime-time matchup with Los Angeles last season. In the opener, the home team gets a slight edge. Chargers 26-25.

Week 2, Sept. 17: at New England (8:20 p.m., NBC): Playing in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is always tough, but the Dolphins’ defense should lead the way in a prime-time win. Dolphins 27-19.

Week 3, Sept. 24: vs. Denver (1 p.m., CBS): The Dolphins walk away with a win in their home opener — and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s first matchup against the team he coached for three seasons. Dolphins 31-20.

Week 4, Oct. 1: at Buffalo (1 p.m., CBS): The Dolphins are in as best of a position as they have ever been to knock off the Bills. But Buffalo, at home, takes the first of two regular-season meetings. Bills 26-21.

Week 5, Oct. 8: vs. New York Giants (1 p.m., FOX): The Dolphins’ defense shuts down running back Saquon Barkley and makes life tough for quarterback Daniel Jones. Dolphins 27-18.

Week 6, Oct. 15: vs. Carolina Panthers (1 p.m., CBS): With rookie quarterback Bryce Young under center, Miami takes advantage of his inexperience. Dolphins 26-16.

Week 7, Oct. 22: at Philadelphia (8:20 p.m., NBC): Philadelphia has the defense to limit the Dolphins’ offense, and quarterback Jalen Hurts will be the difference in this Sunday Night Football matchup. Eagles 29-22.

Week 8, Oct. 29: vs. New England (1 p.m., CBS): Miami sweeps the Patriots for the first time since the 2021 season. Dolphins 24-19.

Week 9, Nov. 5: at Kansas City (Frankfurt) (1 p.m., CBS): In wide receiver Tyreek Hil’s first game against his former team, Kansas City gets the better of Miami overseas. Chiefs 29-27.

Week 10: Bye

Week 11, Nov. 19: vs. Las Vegas (1 p.m., CBS): With a week to recuperate, Miami gets back on track at home. Dolphins 30-20.

Week 12, Nov. 24: at New York Jets (3 p.m.., Prime Video): In the NFL’s first ever Black Friday, the Dolphins come up short on the road and on a short week. Jets 23-21.

Week 13, Dec. 3: at Washington (1 p.m., FOX): Sam Howell and the Commanders are a good bounce-back opponent after a tough divisional loss. Dolphins 28-20.

Week 14, Dec. 11: vs. Tennessee (8:15 p.m., ESPN): On a rare Monday night home game for the Dolphins, Miami one-ups former starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Dolphins 28-18.

Week 15, Dec. 17: vs. New York Jets (1 p.m., CBS): In the team’s second meeting in a month, the Dolphins defend their home field and even the season series. Dolphins 25-22.

Week 16, Dec. 24: vs. Dallas (4:25 p.m., FOX): Miami’s defense confuses a mistake-prone Dak Prescott into turning the ball over multiple times and the offense takes advantage of the extra possessions. Dolphins 26-22.

Week 17, Dec. 31, at Baltimore (1 p.m. CBS): In a rematch of last year’s thrilling Week 2 game, the Dolphins don’t get late-game heroics this time. Ravens 25-21.

Week 18, Date TBD, vs. Buffalo (Time TBD, Network TBD): In a must-win game to clinch a wild-card berth, Miami ekes out a close win. Dolphins 27-25.