The Dolphins game against the 49ers isn’t about Mike McDaniel — except when it comes to this

Daniel Oyefusi
·4 min read

Mike McDaniel couldn’t get through the Texans’ postgame news conference without being reminded of the highly-anticipated reunion that was looming.

“Can I get a day?” the first-year Dolphins coach wisecracked.

Throughout the week, McDaniel — who spent the previous five seasons as an assistant in San Francisco — has reiterated that Sunday’s road game against the 49ers (7-4) is not about him.

But to understand the success the Dolphins (8-3) have had this season, you have to look, at least in part, to the offensive ingenuity of McDaniel. And to understand the offensive ingenuity of McDaniel, you have to understand the relationship between him and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

At each of McDaniel’s stops in the NFL before becoming Dolphins coach, he coached alongside Kyle, the son of former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan.

McDaniel started as an intern for Denver in 2005 — years after serving as a ballboy for the Broncos in the ‘90s.

“I think I recognized him as an ambitious coach that got into it to help players,” McDaniel, 39, said of Kyle, 42. “I recognized in him early that he really could help players grow and live out their dreams. He knew more than anybody that I’d been around about football so you try to be a resource and you try not to miss opportunities, especially ones right in front of your face. So maybe he felt bad for me or maybe he recognized that I was listening. Either way, it was a great working relationship that I’m very much grateful, indebted and really don’t know where I’d be without it.”

When Kyle was hired as wide receivers coach on Gary Kubiak’s staff in Houston the next year, McDaniel was paired with him as an offensive assistant.

“When I was a receiver coach at 26, he was the [quality control coach] but they put him in my room,” Kyle told San Francisco-area reporters. “So wherever I went, except a couple years he was out [of the NFL], he was always my assistant, so we were always grooming him and working on things together.”

By 2008, Kyle had been promoted to offensive coordinator with the Texans and he’d move on to coordinator positions with the then-Redskins, Browns and Falcons. Though McDaniel was also elevated to coaching wide receivers, Kyle said McDaniel may have benefited the most from several years in a quality control role, where he was exposed to all aspects of the game as opposed to overseeing one position.

“I’d always say he was our computer,” Kyle said. Like, ‘What did I say on this last year at this time,’ and Mike could always retain that stuff and was really good at it.”

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sideline during the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ(degrees)squez)
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sideline during the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ(degrees)squez)

McDaniel’s star quickly rose when he went to San Francisco with Kyle in 2017. As run game specialist and then run game coordinator, he helped design one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL before he was promoted to offensive coordinator last season. McDaniel has had aspirations of being in the NFL since a young age and he has often credited his preparedness to closely watching Kyle, visualizing how he would handle certain situations — from play-calling to in-game decisions — even before he was hired as a coach.

The Dolphins’ first season under McDaniel has taken on a 49ers flare, from the Shanahan offense McDaniel has installed to the handful of former San Francisco players and coaches who are with him in South Florida. The early returns have been successful, with the 8-3 Dolphins on a five-game winning streak and possessing one of the most explosive offenses in the league.

“It’s cool to watch,” Kyle said of the Dolphins’ offense. “Right when he got Tyreek [Hill], you knew how much that was going to help. Just Tyreek, there are a number of fast people in this league and to me, he’s different than everyone else, probably ever. Just the physicality and speed he runs with. So just some of the things that they can do with him is cool to watch, but the question was watching Tua [Tagovailoa] in the offense and I wasn’t totally sure of that. I remember turning it on in the preseason and watching his first game and I was like, ‘Wow, this guy looks totally different and looks very comfortable,’ and then turned it on Week 1 and I thought he was playing in Week 1 as good as anyone in this league and I don’t think he’s had a game not like that.”

While McDaniel has deflected the attention that has come his way ahead of his return to San Francisco, the game will likely be decided by the wits of two men who spent over a decade together — sharing football knowledge and rising up the coaching ranks.

“It means a little bit more,” running back Raheem Mostert said. “Maybe [McDaniel] might not say it as much, but I know it does, just because he worked with Kyle Shanahan all them years and he was able to do some unbelievable things. Just going back, you get a little anxious. But you get excited because it’s a good opportunity for us to go out there and try to be 9-3. That’s the ultimate goal.”

Latest Stories

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Free agent Abreu signs $58.5M. 3-year deal with Astros

    HOUSTON (AP) — José Abreu and the World Series champion Astros agreed to a $58.5 million, three-year contract Monday, adding another powerful bat to Houston's lineup. Abreu, the 2020 AL MVP, gets $19.5 million in each of the next three seasons. He spent his first nine major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox. The first baseman became a free agent after batting .304 with 15 home runs, 75 RBIs and an .824 OPS this year. With the Astros, he replaces Yuli Gurriel at first base in a batting or

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Murray scores 34 points, short-handed Hawks beat Nuggets

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 34 points, rookie A.J. Griffin tied a career high with 24 subbing for injured Trae Young and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 117-109 on Friday night. Denver star Nikola Jokic, the two-time defending NBA MVP, had just four points in the first half on 2-of-5 shooting, but he and the Nuggets got hot in the third, cutting a 16-point deficit with a 14-1 run to make it 64-62 on Aaron Gordon’s layup. Jokic had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight

  • Raptors president Masai Ujiri reveals inspiration behind 'vision 6-foot-9'

    The Toronto Raptors' identity is well-known around the NBA, and the mastermind behind the operation has given some insight into the inspiration behind his jumbo-sized rosters.

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a five-game homestand by ending its third double-digit skid in less than 12 months. Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders, who had won four in a row. The rebuilding Flyers won seven of their first 12 games u

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

  • LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

    Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach Lavine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen scored 32 points for the Jazz. Kelly Olynyk added 23 points and Collin Sexton chipped in 17. Utah lost its fifth straight. DeRozan scored 12 points and assisted on three baskets in the third quarter. He b

  • Stamkos lifts Lightning past Sabres 6-5 in OT

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his second goal of the game 2:44 into overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 6-5 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. Brayden Point also had two goals, Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, and Corey Perry also scored for the Lightning, who rallied from two goals down in the third period to force overtime. Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev each had three assists, and Stamkos added one for a three-point night. Brian Elliott had 32 saves

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Rookie Nembhard hits 3 at buzzer, Pacers stun Lakers 116-115

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup with 39 seconds left for the Pacers, who trailed 101-84 early in the fourth. LeBron James hit a one-handed floater with 20.9 seconds left, and Myles Turner missed an ensuing 3-point attempt for Indiana — but Haliburto