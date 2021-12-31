Dolphins’ Flores offers COVID update, more. And what people are imploring Tagovailoa to do

Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson and guard Solomon Kindley came off the COVID-19 list and returned to practice on Friday, leaving Miami with four players on the COVID list.

And those four Dolphins placed on the COVID list on Monday -- Adam Butler, John Jenkins, Brandon Jones and Preston Williams - can come off the list on Sunday and play against Tennessee if they aren’t symptomatic.

Flores was unsure about whether Jones (a starter) and Butler (a key reserve) will be ready to play Sunday.

If the Dolphins believe both have a good chance of coming out of protocol on Sunday morning, they can activate them before Saturday’s 4 p.m. roster deadline to make sure they could play Sunday if they clear protocol, which no longer requires a negative test provided the players aren’t exhibiting symptoms.

The Dolphins did that with Jevon Holland two weeks ago but he wasn’t able to clear protocol in time to play against the Jets on Dec. 19.

Flores addressed other issues in his Friday Zoom session:

▪ Flores and his players understandably have declined to discuss any playoff possibilities, instead focusing all of their comments on the next game and next opponent.

So does Flores ask people in his personal life not to discuss the playoffs with him or anything that extends beyond the next opponent?

“I understand the thought process and why those questions are asked,” he said. “The fans and family members are not going to be out there trying to block [Tennessee defensive tackle] Jeffery Simmons or cover those receivers. They don’t need to spend all their energy on that. Our guys do.

“When you look from that lens, you’re not the one blocking Bud Dupree or covering Julio Jones. If everyone else had to do that, they would focus on that and not be looking down the road. I don’t try to tell anyone don’t talk to me about that. Others’ [focus] can be where it wants to be. People can understand why we want to put energy on the Titans. We respect why [other] people” want to look ahead.

Story continues

▪ If Brandon Jones cannot play Sunday, Eric Rowe likely would start alongside Jevon Holland, though Flores didn’t say that.

Flores values Rowe, a former starter who has experience playing every snap if needed.

“Eric is a big contributor to this team, leadership, experience, talented, tackles well,” Flores said. “The game is important to him. He’s smart. it’s great to have him on our team. He’s been great to the young guys. He has done a nice job for us.”

THIS AND THAT

For the second time in a month, Tua Tagovailoa on Monday took a hard hit while scrambling. Flores already has said that he prefers that Tagovailoa slides to protect himself. Have others told him that?

“Yeah, literally everyone,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s not just the coaches. Everyone. [The Dolphins’ senior director of football communications] comes up to me and asks me why I’m not sliding....

“Just being out there, it’s different. For me, in that scenario, I wanted to get a first down so [Saints cornerback] PJ Williams fell off the guy that he was covering and that’s what happened. At the end of the day, it’s football.”

▪ Nik Needham followed his first career interception return for a touchdown by throwing the ball toward the Superdome rafters during Monday’s game.

But thanks to Mack Hollins - who caught the ball on the way down - Needham will be able to keep it.

“I definitely have to save that one, for sure,” Needham said. “I gave my first pick to my mom and my second one to my dad, so I’ll keep this one.”

