Dolphins’ Flores addresses Ryan Fitzpatrick, Parker, Howard and a rookie who impressed

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores addressed several issues in his Monday morning media briefing:

▪ Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick returned to the Dolphins, two days after learning of the passing of his mother.

Fitzpatrick left the field before Saturday’s scrimmage after learning of his mother’s death.

▪ Flores did not offer a timetable on the return of receiver DeVante Parker, who’s nursing a minor injury issue.

“He’s working every day to get back out there. When you’re out of a couple days, you don’t want to lose [anything from a conditioning standpoint]. He’s built up a good amount so that hopefully he can get right back to where he was.”

▪ Flores left open the possibility of cornerback Xavien Howard being available for the opener Sept. 13 at New England. He was removed from the COVID and PUP lists last Thursday and is working his way back from December knee surgery.

“Xavien, coming off a knee, PUP, conditioning, [is working on] the techniques, hand placement and things everyone takes for granted and everyone thinks just happen. He needs to work on those and he has been. Work against a receiver, work with teammates on the communication.

“A lot of people take those things for granted. He doesn’t. He’s working diligently to get those reps. He’s talked about it and he’s anxious to get in there because he knows he needs them. If we feel like he’s ready to go week 1, we will let him go. If we feel like he’s not, we will make the decision when he gets to that point.”

▪ On Saturday’s scrimmage: “Our specialists played well. Matt Haack had a couple really good punts. Jason Sanders kicked the ball well.

“Offensively, from an o-line standpoint, we made a few moves, played [rookie offensive linemen] Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley with some different guys. Good to get Hunt up there with some different players. I thought he played well. I thought the line as a whole played well.

“The quarterbacks [Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Rosen] played well. They made some good decisions and some not so good decisions.

“Defensively, communication [issues]. A couple situations had the wrong amount of people on the field. Got to get that cleaned up. I thought conditioning is OK. Still got a long way to go.”

▪ Regarding a picture that has spread on social media of Flores smiling at rookie defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, Flores was asked if he smiles at Davis a lot (as if to suggest he’s thrilled with the rookie).

“I don’t know if Raekwon would say that. You might want to ask him if I’m always smiling at him. It’s a good picture. I’m not sure Raekwon feels I look at him with that much admiration on a daily basis or any of the rookies to be honest with you.”

▪ On year two with his team: “Over time, relationships evolve. The players who were here a year ago are more comfortable with me, I’m more comfortable with them. The new players, you take the time to get to know them on and off the field, know what their quirks are and build that camaraderie. Some of those relationships are stronger than they were a year ago; that’s the way it should be.”

▪ When a reporter noted that Austin Peay lost its top three long snappers to COVID-19, Flores reiterated Miami has a plan for everything.

“We’ve got three other guys who can snap on the team. The most interesting one on the team is [receiver] Mack Hollins. The more you can do in this league [the better].

“In a pandemic, we’ve got to be ready to go at all positions. We’ve had the conversation for sure, definitely long snapper.”

Rookie Blake Ferguson is Miami’s long snapper.

▪ On his running backs (Jordan Howard, Matt Breida, Myles Gaskin, Patrick Laird and newcomer Salvon Ahmed):

“I feel good about all five guys. Salvon Ahmed we just got him. Looking forward to seeing what he can do today, his first day out there. All four guys are capable, all competitive guys.

“All have some role in the kicking game and they’re different kinds of backs. I’m comfortable with all the guys. They’re a hard-working group, competitive group. They run hard, they’re fast, they block, catch the ball out of the backfield. Looking forward to seeing what they can do.”

Kalen Ballage, whose trade to the Jets was rescinded, is not with the Dolphins. Miami had planned to release him before the Jets’ trade surface, and judging from Flores’ assessment of the running back room, that is still the intention.