Dolphins use final practice squad elevation on River Cracraft. What that means going forward

The Dolphins on Saturday used their third and final practice squad elevation on wide receiver River Cracraft, calling him up for Sunday’s home game against the Buffalo Bills.

NFL rules allow practice squad players to be elevated to the game-day roster up to three times each season. If the Dolphins elevate Cracraft again, he must be placed on waivers before being re-signed to the team’s practice squad. Miami, which has an open roster spot, could also sign him to the active roster.

Cracraft caught his first career touchdown in last weekend’s comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens. In two games, Cracraft has played 26 snaps. He has been elevated for the first two games over rookie Erik Ezukanma, who has been a healthy scratch. Wide receivers coach Wes Welker said on Thursday that the fourth-round pick isn’t ready to play as he works to master multiple positions on offense.

“If we get to that point where he’s lost all that eligibility, then we have to cross that bridge,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday. “I don’t get ahead of myself, because that involves his play and that also involves other people’s play. So we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it. But he’s doing a tremendous job. He’s out there and no one would know, ‘Hey, there’s a flex guy,’ which is a credit to him.”

The Dolphins also elevated offensive tackle Larnel Coleman for the second consecutive game, giving them eight available offensive linemen. Starting left tackle Terron Armstead did not practice this week because of a toe injury. He is listed as questionable to play but is expected to suit up.