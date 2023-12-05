Dolphins film study: How Tyreek Hill got behind the Commanders for 2 deep TDs

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill played just 31 snaps against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. And by the time the fourth quarter arrived, he was watching from the sideline alongside quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as Miami enjoyed another dominant victory.

But Hill made the most of a limited workload. His five-catch, 157-yard performance brought him closer to the NFL’s first 2,000-yard receiving season.

Here’s how the fastest player in the NFL got behind the defense — again.

78-yard touchdown

On Miami’s third play from scrimmage, Tagovailoa found Hill for a 78-yard touchdown, his longest catch of the season. Facing third-and-2, the Dolphins put Hill in the slot. It’s a tactic Miami used to great success against the New York Jets and again in Week 13.

As Hill and Tagovailoa noticed after the game, defenses have tendencies for different circumstances and in short-yardage situations, defenses usually play man-to-man coverage. Washington was in Cover 1, which is man-to-man coverage with one deep safety. The Dolphins quickly noticed it and Tagovailoa made a hand signal to change the route that Hill was supposed to run.

Hill wasn’t the only player who broke free on the play. On the other side of the formation, rookie De’Von Achane motioned out wide and was lined up on a linebacker, an obvious mismatch for the speedy running back. At the snap, Achane put a move on the defender and started streaking downfield.

Tyreek Hill's 78-yd TD. Achane motions out, Commanders are in Cover 1. Safety shades over to Achane being covered by a LB, leaves Tyreek 1-on-1 in the slot. Tua gives Tyreek a hand signal and changes his route. pic.twitter.com/8GD6PsaxCk — Daniel Oyefusi (@finsfilmstudy) December 5, 2023

“They played [man-to-man coverage] and just depending on where that free safety was, we’re going to throw [away from] him,” Tagovailoa said.

Story continues

The deep safety, noticing the disadvantage, shaded over to Achane’s side, leaving Hill 1-on-1. He instantly beat the cornerback and separated for the long score.

“[Tua] really could have picked either side for a touchdown,” Hill said. “So, he signaled me because that wasn’t originally my route and we were just on the same page.”

He added: “That’s just preparation on Thursdays. So, our coaches they do a good job of reminding us of certain looks and that was one of those situations that ‘Hey, we get this certain look, you know, be ready for this signal’ or you know so we don’t have another situation that we had against K.C. [Chiefs]. So, yeah, he did a great job of it, signal and I was able to lock eyes with him and say ‘Yeah, I was thinking the same thing.’”

60-yard TD

On Hill’s second touchdown, the Dolphins once again took advantage of the Commanders’ defensive tendencies. This time, Washington was in a Cover 3 coverage, a zone concept that places one safety deep.

Hill, on the right side of the formation, was able to break free from the cornerback after motioning before the snap, and the safety didn’t get enough depth as the last line of protection.

Tagovailoa launched a downfield pass and Hill, veering into the middle of the field, was able to make an acrobatic effort and catch the ball over his outside shoulder at full speed en route to the end zone.

“Phenomenal, phenomenal job by what Tyreek did,” Tagovailoa said. “That’s tough to do, especially going as fast as he’s going. That is tough, it’s remarkable.”

At first look, it appeared as if Tagovailoa’s pass was off-target. But as he and Hill recounted, Tagovailoa’s pass was pinpoint.

“I thought I ran a perfect route and I was looking this way and I had to adjust back this way,” Hill said. “It was just one of those things that Tua, he does a great job of throwing the ball exactly where it needs to be and, I thought he was wrong, went back and watched the film. He threw it exactly where I was supposed to be because I was bending it in and I wasn’t supposed to bend it in, so it was just one of those things just put it up, man, he down there somewhere.”

Hill’s two deep touchdown catches highlighted what has become a special connection with Tagovailoa.

When Hill has been targeted this season, it has produced a quarterback rating of 133.3 (158.3 is a perfect mark). This is the fifth-highest mark of all pass-catchers with at least 20 targets this season, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. However, Hill’s 127 targets greatly outpace the four players above him.

“The connection between Tua and Tyreek in terms of two players playing together is about as good as I’ve ever been around,” coach Mike McDaniel said.