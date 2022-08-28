Dolphins executive Jason Jenkins, 'right-hand man' of owner Stephen Ross, dies at 47

Jason Jenkins was the face of the Dolphins for many in the South Florida community. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A pillar of the Miami Dolphins and the surrounding community has died.

Jason Jenkins, the Dolphins senior vice president of communications and community affairs, was announced to have died during halftime of the team's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was 47.

Trailblazer. Champion. Kind.



We are heartbroken to share that Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins has passed away. pic.twitter.com/YzKGnC8S0U — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 28, 2022

The Palm Beach Post reports Jenkins died on Saturday following a medical emergency. Further details, including the cause of death, remain unclear.

Jenkins is remembered in the Post as "the longtime right-hand man to Dolphins owner Stephen Ross" and the face of the Dolphins' outreach efforts in the South Florida community. He began working for the team in 2009 and reached his current position in 2015, where he became a constant presence in Dolphins community events.

He also oversaw media outreach for Hard Rock Stadium and Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix.

For his efforts, Jenkins was awarded a Corporate Pillar Award by Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Council. He was also reportedly a board member of the Anti-Defamation League of Florida, Breakthrough Miami, Dolphins Challenge Cancer, Pro Sports Assembly, Urban League of Broward County, Women of Tomorrow and YMCA Miami.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross issued a statement mourning his loss:

"I am heartbroken. Jason Jenkins was an icon in the Miami community, and above all a kind and incredible family man. His dedication to our organization was unmatched. He was my friend but most of all he was a generous soul. My heart is with Elizabeth and his children tonight. The Jenkins family will always be a part of the Dolphins family."

Story continues

Even Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who joined the team only seven months ago, had to fight tears while discussing Jenkins' death.

An extremely emotional Mike McDaniel addresses the media after the passing of longtime Miami Dolphins SVP of communications Jason Jenkins pic.twitter.com/d6wy3b6eGs — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 28, 2022

Jenkins, a Houston native, is reportedly survived by his wife Elizabeth and their children Liya, Aiden and Sloane.