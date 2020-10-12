The Dolphins’ emphasis on drafting offensive line help is paying dividends early

The Miami Dolphins invested three picks in this year’s draft on improving their offensive line.

And so far it’s paying off.

Even with their first-round pick Austin Jackson on injured reserve with a foot injury, the Dolphins put together another solid performance up front in a dominant 43-17 victory over the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Robert Hunt, Miami’s second-round pick, made his first career start at right tackle with veteran Jesse Davis starting in place of Jackson at left tackle with fourth-round pick Solomon Kindley and Ereck Flowers starting at right and left guard, respectively, and Ted Karras at center.

The Dolphins started Michael Deiter (third round) and Isaiah Prince (sixth round) last season as well as undrafted guards Keaton Sutherland and Shaq Calhoun.

But this marked the first time in franchise history that the Dolphins have started three rookie offensive linemen they drafted in the same season.

And still, the Dolphins only yielded one sack, allowing Ryan Fitzpatrick to pass for 350 yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-28 attempts. The Dolphins totaled a season-high 436 yards on offense, scored on six of their first seven drives and scored 30 first-half points for only the second time since 2000.

“The O-line performed well and we ran the ball well,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. “We put together a nice plan and we executed it. But it’s really a credit to those players.”

And it wasn’t just Sunday.

Despite injuries and inexperience, the Dolphins are keeping Fitzpatrick upright so far much more than they did in 2019.

Miami has allowed only seven sacks in five games and the six they surrendered entering the week were tied for the seventh-fewest in the NFL.

It marks a vast improvement for a team that gave up a league-worst 58 sacks last season.

The Dolphins are on pace to give up only 22 sacks. That’s how many the Los Angeles Rams gave up in 2019, and they gave up the fewest in the league.

According to Pro Football Focus, Flowers (one sack allowed) is the only one among the five linemen that started against the 49ers who has allowed a sack this season. Flowers, who has started all five games, has been called for holding twice.

The Dolphins other five sacks prior to Sunday were attributed to Fitzpatrick or to either running backs or tight ends missing blocks.

Hunt had played only nine snaps over the Dolphins’ first four games. Neither he nor Davis has not been penalized for holding, according to Pro Football Reference.

Kindley, who has also dealt with a foot injury, made his fifth start. He has only been called for holding once — a penalty that was declined.

Sunday’s only real negative sequence for the group came with 8:49 left in the second quarter when Karras was flagged for a clipping call. On the ensuing play, Fitzpatrick left the pocket and was sacked by Kerry Hyder Jr.

But Fitzpatrick answered by finding DeVante Parker for a 22-yard touchdown pass on the next play that gave Miami a 21-7 lead.

“Rob Hunt getting in there was good and Solomon has been stepping up,” Fitzpatrick said. “It was a big confidence boost [getting an early lead] since we have a lot of young guys on both sides of the ball.”