Dolphins’ Emmanuel Ogbah provides update on rehab from season-ending triceps injury in 2022

Six months after his 2022 season ended prematurely because of a torn triceps, Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah told reporters on Tuesday that he has been medically cleared to participate in football activities.

“They’re taking it easy on me during camp but I’ve been fully cleared and I am ready to go,” Ogbah said on a virtual news conference.

After signing a four-year deal worth $65 million last offseason, Ogbah failed to replicate his form from the previous two seasons when he led the Dolphins in sacks and then his triceps injury sidelined him after nine games.

But Ogbah, who recorded 18 sacks in 2020 and 2021, is motivated to get back to his productive ways.

“[The Dolphins] have taken care of me,” Ogbah said. “I’ve got to go out there and put some good juice on tape. Obviously I battled some injuries last year, but I’m ready to go this year. I’ve got to take care of my body better this year and just focus on the little things.”

Ogbah, reiterating comments from the team’s end-of-season locker cleanout, said he was aiming for a return to the field if the Dolphins, who lost in the wild-card round to the Buffalo Bills, had advanced far in the playoffs.

“If we had made a deeper run, yeah, that was my goal to come back and do my best to come back and help the team,” he said. “I knew it was a long shot but I was excited and trying to do my best to come back.”

Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) reacts after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

With the Dolphins’ midseason trade for outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and the ascension of young defensive players such as outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, there was speculation Miami could offload Obgah’s contract in a cap-saving move. But all $15 million of Ogbah’s base salary is guaranteed, which always made such a move unlikely. He now returns to a revamped defense under new coordinator Vic Fangio.

“Right now, I’m still trying to learn all of the plays, different spots and trying to learn the different schemes that he uses,” Ogbah said. “I’m excited for him. He’s a great defensive mind and coach. I’m just excited to do my part to help this team win.”

Ogbah was one of several Dolphins who were lost for all of or most of the 2022 season because of injuries. He played in just one full game with Chubb after he was traded to Miami. In 2023, Ogbah could be an interchangeable player on defense full of players with versatile skill sets. Ogbah said he expects to line up all over the defensive front.

“We’re all obviously a talented bunch,” he said. “I’m excited. I’m sure Vic is going to draw up some packages that will have us [Ogbah, Chubb, Phillips and Wilkins] in there. I’m excited about this new defense that we’ve got going. Unfortunately, I know I got hurt last year, so we didn’t get to see all of what we can do on the field together. But it’s a new season and I’m excited about it.”

Aside from rehabbing from his injury, Ogbah spent time this offseason participating in the “NFL Africa” program in Nairobi, Kenya, in April, as the league continued its efforts to make football a global sport. 29 prospects from multiple African countries took part in a three-day NFL-combine style camp and Ogbah was one of five current players who went to Kenya for a week to assist with the showcase.

For Ogbah, who was born in Nigeria, the opportunity to help grow the game in Africa was a rewarding experience.

“We got a chance to coach up some football talent down there,” he said. “We had different players from different parts of the continent trying out. We had to teach them how to play football in like two days, then they would go through Combine testing afterwards. It was an amazing experience and how quickly they wanted to learn about the game, they view it as a big opportunity for them and they’re excited just to learn from us players. ...

“Those kids didn’t have much but they still want to listen and learn and take coaching from us. “They don’t have football there. Just being able to inspire them, a kid like me — I was born in Nigeria and I came here when I was nine [years old], so they can kind of see similar parts. I was excited just to be there. They absorbed my knowledge and want to learn.”