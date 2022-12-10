Dolphins elevate wide receiver from practice squad for Sunday night game vs. Chargers

Daniel Oyefusi
·1 min read
Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Dolphins elevated wide receiver Freddie Swain from the practice squad for Sunday night’s road game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Saturday.

The move gives Miami additional depth at wideout with River Cracraft doubtful to play because of a calf injury.

It’s the first call-up this season for Swain, who signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad in September. A sixth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2020 NFL Draft, Swain has recorded 38 catches for 502 yards and six touchdowns in 33 career games. He also has experience as a returner, averaging 22.8 yards per kick return and 8.6 yards per punt return.

The Dolphins did not elevate any offensive linemen from the practice squad, which signals that left tackle Terron Armstead will play Sunday night after a one-game absence because of a pectoral strain. Veteran offensive tackle Eric Fisher, whom the team signed Monday, is also likely to be active.

Miami did not activate left guard Liam Eichenberg to the 53-man roster ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline, so the second-year player will not play Sunday. Eichenberg was designated to return to practice from injured reserve Wednesday and participated in three consecutive sessions. Head coach Mike McDaniel said it was possible Eichenberg could return Sunday but more likely for next week’s road game against the Buffalo Bills.

