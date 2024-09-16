Dolphins in Depth: Is QB Tyler Huntley coming to Dolphins’ rescue at quarterback?

The Dolphins began the first week in life without Tua Tagovailoa by claiming a quarterback off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad.

Tyler “Snoop” Huntley, a South Florida native, is returning to the city he grew up in as the former Pro Bowl quarterback will serve as Skylar Thompson’s primary backup while Tagovailoa recovers from the brutal concussion he sustained in Miami’s 31-10 loss on Thursday night.

Huntley has a 3-6 record as an NFL starter and a cumulative passer rating of 79.0, but that puts him slightly ahead of Thompson on the experience front. Could Miami turn to the newcomer if Thompson struggles?

