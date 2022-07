Here’s how the Dolphins’ defensive ends and linebackers rate on Madden 23

This week, EA Sports is releasing player ratings for the latest installment of their popular Madden NFL video games series.

On Monday, ratings for wide receivers and tight ends were released. On Tuesday, they revealed ratings for defensive ends and linebackers.

So here’s a look at the player overall ratings for defensive ends and linebackers for the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars:

Dolphins

Melvin Ingram 84

Emmanuel Ogbah 83

Jerome Baker 79

Andrew Van Ginkel 77

Jaelan Phillips 76

Brennan Scarlett 71

Elandon Roberts 70

Sam Eguavoen 70

Adam Butler 69

Channing Tindall 68

Duke Riley 66

Porter Gustin 65

Cameron Goode 63

Darius Hodge 61

Calvin Munson 59

Bucs

Lavonte David 92

Shaq Barrett 88

Devin White 85

William Gholston 76

Joey Tryon-Shoyinka 72

Logan Hall 70

Anthony Nelson 69

Benning Potoa’e 63

Cam Gill 63

K.J. Britt 63

Grant Stuard 62

Pat O’Connor 62

Jojo Ozougwu 60

Elijah Ponder 56

Olakunle Fatukasi 56

Jaguars

Josh Allen 85

Foyesade Oluokun 80

Dawuane Smoot 77

Travon Walker 76

Devin Lloyd 73

K’lavon Chaisson 72

Roy Robertson-Harris 71

Arden Key 70

Chad Muma 70

Tyrell Adams 67

Jeremiah Ledbetter 66

Shaquille Quarterman 65

Chapelle Russell 63

Jordan Smith 60

Wyatt Ray 60

Rashod Berry 56