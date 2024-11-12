Dolphins defense doesn’t allow a touchdown en route to a 23-15 prime time win over the Rams

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrate Tyreek’s TD in the end zone in the second half during their NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Monday, November 11, 2024.

The Miami Dolphins defense had yet to dominate an opponent in 2024.

That changed Monday night when the Dolphins beat the Los Angeles Rams 23-15. After back-to-back close games in which the opposing quarterback had picked apart the defense, the unit limited the high-powered, Sean McVay offense to zero touchdowns despite three redzone trips.

With defensive tackle Zach Sieler back in the lineup, the Dolphins pass rush had Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford running for his life for most of the game. Stafford, who completed roughly 70-percent of his passes for 293 yards and an interception, was sacked four times and finished the game without a touchdown pass for only the second time in his 16-year career.

The Dolphins offense came out on fire, going five plays for 70 yards in just under three minutes to score the game’s first touchdown on their opening drive. They then struggled for the rest of the half, accumulating only 41 yards on their subsequent six possessions.

Something, however, changed at halftime. After a missed Rams field goal gave the Dolphins the ball on the Miami 47, Tua Tagovailoa would lead the offense down the field for a 1-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill, their first scoring connection since Week 1. Hill finished the game with three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins came into Monday’s game ranked dead last when it came to offensive plays of more than 25 yards. Big plays, however, were a staple on both of the Dolphins’ possessions that ended in touchdowns. On the first drive, Tagovailoa found Jaylen Waddle for 36 yards on a broken play. In the second half, a 33-yard Jonnu Smith catch-and-run got the Dolphins to the one yard line before Hill’s touchdown.

With the win, the Dolphins are now tied for second in the AFC East with a record of 3-6. Their next two opponents – the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots – have a combined record of 5-14 and could potentially give the Dolphins a chance to build on Monday night’s win.