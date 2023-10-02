Dolphins dealing with another injury as Terron Armstead expected to be out ‘weeks, not days’

The Miami Dolphins will have to push forward on offense in the coming weeks without left tackle Terron Armstead.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Armstead, who injured his knee and left Sunday’s 48-20 loss at Buffalo in the second quarter, will not play in Miami’s next game this Sunday against the New York Giants.

The positive part is Armstead is expected to return this season.

The negative as McDaniel put it on Monday afternoon is that Armstead is expected to be out “weeks, not days.”

Armstead played only 22 snaps on Sunday before the injury occurred. He remained on the ground for a few moments before slamming his helmet in frustration and slowly walking off to the locker room. Armstead was later seen leaving Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium on crutches.

“We have to kind of see how everything settles down, and then we’ll be able to make a better prognosis for that timeline here in a couple days, by the end of the week or so,” McDaniel said. “I can say that he won’t be playing in the next game, but he will be playing again this season.”

Armstead returned to Miami’s starting lineup in Week 3 against Denver after an offseason spent dealing with injuries.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection missed OTAs and minicamp practices after undergoing knee surgery and has dealt with back and ankle issues as well.

Armstead missed four games last season as well.

McDaniel said Kendall Lamm, who replaced Armstead after he exited Sunday’s game, will start against the Giants. Lamm played 43 snaps in Sunday’s game.

The Dolphins allowed four sacks and nine quarterback hits on Tua Tagovailoa.

“Kendall has done a tremendous job this season,” McDaniel said, “What I did see him do a good job. In this past game. I also did see a difference that he would attest to and when you’re preparing all week to be the starter or you’re getting 20 to 30 percent of the amount of reps. You know that’s the nature of the business for a lot of guys, when you aren’t starting you have to be your best version of yourself. I think that, you know, he kind of holds himself accountable to being as good if he’s getting starter reps or not.”

Armstead is the latest key player injury for the Dolphins, who were already without center Connor Williams (groin) against Buffalo and are dealing with multiple injuries on defense.

McDaniel didn’t specify if Williams, safety DeShon Elliott (ankle) or outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (oblique) would return against the Giants but sounded hopeful they could practice this week and potentially return barring any further setbacks.

Armstead could end up on injured reserve if he’s likely to miss several weeks.

The good news for the Dolphins though is some of the players already on IR could be nearing a return to practice.

This week, players who were placed on IR after the roster cutdown deadline and those on the physically-unable-to-perform list are eligible to return.

Miami can officially designate a player to return, which will open a 21-day window for him to practice with the team. The Dolphins would then have to add the player back to the 53-man roster by the conclusion of the window or keep him on IR for the remainder of the season.

Multiple players could be ready to return to practice but Miami, which does not have any vacant spots on the 53-man roster, would have to make a corresponding move to add a player. Teams can bring back up to eight players from IR and the non-football injury list.

Here is a look at the players eligible to return, their timeline and how they fit into the team’s current plans.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey

Timeline: Ramsey tore his meniscus on the second day of training camp in late August, a damper for Miami’s top offseason acquisition. He underwent a full repair of the injury, which comes with a longer rehab process than if he elected to just remove it. In regards to a timeline, McDaniel only said that Ramsey wouldn’t be available for the start of the season. However, according to multiple reports, a December return is most likely. McDaniel has said that Ramsey has conveyed to him that he wants to beat whatever timeline doctors give him, but the team is not expected to rush him back. So, a return from IR still seems like it’s at least a month away.

How he fits: The Dolphins traded for Ramsey with the idea of him being one of the centerpieces of the new-look defense led by coordinator Vic Fangio. Through the first four games, Miami has received inconsistent play from its cornerbacks. Eli Apple lost his spot as an outside cornerback in the nickel package and then Kader Kohou, who was moved outside from the slot, struggled against wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Sunday. Ramsey has prior knowledge of the scheme, so the only question once he is back on the field is how quickly he can return to All-Pro form. His presence will give Miami a lockdown corner and flexibility to move players around in the secondary.

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

Timeline: Wilson sustained an injury to his midsection and finger toward the end of training camp and McDaniel said placing him on IR was about letting both ailments heal so he could better protect himself. Wilson’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told WSVN that Wilson is healthy and ready to return from IR.

How he fits: The emergence of rookie running back De’Von Achane has given the Dolphins a good problem but complicated things in the backfield. After another 100-yard rushing performance, McDaniel said Achane will continue to have a role in the offense. And Mostert, despite fumbling twice, is likely to remain in the rotation. Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks haven’t carved out roles in the offense, but both play special teams. Wilson gives the team a power element in the run game, but can Miami keep five running backs – and fullback Alec Ingold – on the active roster with each spot extremely valuable?

Offensive line Robert Jones

Timeline: Jones sustained an MCL sprain in the second preseason game against the Houston Texans on Aug. 19. He was expected to miss about four to six weeks, his agent, Rosenhaus, told WSVN. That diagnosis would put him right in the window to return.

How he fits: Before his injury, Jones was competing to start at left guard. Isaiah Wynn has played well as the current starter, so Jones would likely be one of the team’s top reserves when he returns to the active roster, adding depth at both guard spots.

Cornerback Nik Needham

Timeline: Oct. 16 will mark one year since Needham tore his Achilles. The Dolphins placed him on the PUP list to begin training camp and there has been no timeline for his return, though he was often seen running during training camp.

How he fits: Before his injury, Needham was one of the most versatile players on Miami’s defense. He mainly played in the slot but moved outside last season and also had experience playing safety. Needham would give Fangio more options in the secondary as he works to find answers for a struggling unit.