Dolphins Day 5 free agency blog: Miami hosts punter, explores veteran right tackle market

Welcome to Day 5 of our Miami Dolphins free agency live blog. Please keep checking back for updates all day:

10:30 a.m. update: The Dolphins are hosting Patriots punter Jake Bailey on a visit on Friday, a league source confirmed.

Drafted by New England in the fifth round out of Stanford in 2019, Bailey has averaged 45.9 yards on 58 career punts over four years for New England.

Bailey, 25, was a Pro Bowl and All Pro selection in 2020. He punted in nine games last season and spent part of last season on injured reserve with a back injury and was released last week.

Bailey signed a four-year, $13.5 million extension last August but was placed on the suspended list in December, voiding future guarantees. His agent filed a grievance to contest the suspension.

Incumbent Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead is a free agent.

9:30 a.m. update: The Dolphins have reached out to several right tackles with considerable starting experience, according to multiple sources.

Among them: George Fant, who has started 60 games, including 36 for the Jets over the past three seasons.

Miami hasn’t ruled out re-signing Brandon Shell and there are several other players they’ve been closely studying and/or contacted. Shell appeared in 13 games and had 11 starts for Miami last season.

Our understanding is that the Dolphins are open to signing someone who can compete with Austin Jackson at right tackle, as opposed to a player who would automatically be a backup.

Fant was a good starter for the Jets in 2020 (primarily at right tackle), then played very well at left tackle in 2021, allowing only one sack in 840 snaps.

Last season he missed eight games due to a Sept. 25 injury and missed the regular season finale against the Dolphins. He played 309 snaps at right tackle, 207 at left tackle.

Fant, who turns 31 in July, went undrafted out of Western Kentucky in 2016 and has played four years for Seattle and three for the Jets. He missed the 2017 season with an ACL injury.

Shell remains another option. He signed with Miami in September and capably filled in for Jackson, who missed 15 games with ankle injuries.

Pro Football Focus rated Shell 52nd of 81 tackles, but 14th as a run blocker. And while he allowed a sizable number of pressures (40), he permitted only two sacks in 472 pass blocking chances.

According to spotrac.com, 36 offensive tackles have signed during free agency this week but 78 are still available.

Among players with right tackle starting experience who are still available: former Dolphins Billy Turner and Ja’Wuan James, David Quessenberry, Germain Ifedi, Marcus Cannon, Josh Wells, Cameron Fleming, Isaiah Wynn and Dan Skipper.

Matt Feiler, cut by the Chargers this week, has starting experience at right tackle and left guard.

The Dolphins, as of Thursday, hadn’t pursued incumbent free agent Greg Little, who began last season as the Dolphins’ No. 3 tackle.

Among the 10 or so realistic options, general manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel ultimately will pick who they view as the best right tackle at the right price. Offensive coordinator Frank Smith and new offensive line coach Butch Barry likely will give input.

Whatever the decision, it’s a critical one because even though the Dolphins believe Jackson can be an effective NFL right tackle, there’s not enough game-tape evidence to say he can or cannot.

Jackson played just 81 snaps last season after injuring his ankle in the opener and then injuring it again when he returned in December.

The Dolphins have eight experience offensive linemen under contract: offensive tackles Terron Armstead, Jackson, Kendall Lamm and Geron Christian, guard/center Dan Feeney (who started seven games for the Jets over the past two seasons) and guards Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg and Rob Jones.

A ninth veteran who can play right tackle assuredly will be added at some point.

8 a.m. update: Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract with New England. Here is colleague Daniel Oyefusi’s story on that.