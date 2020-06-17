Dolphins CB Xavien Howard won't face NFL discipline over dropped domestic battery charge

Xavien Howard won't be punished by the NFL for an alleged domestic batter incident. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard will not receive a suspension from the NFL after being charged with domestic battery last December, according to the Palm Bech Post's Hal Habib.

The charge against Howard was dropped in February.

During the incident for which Howard was arrested, police reported the Pro Bowler had an argument with his fiancee over an undisclosed purchase of a purse that ended with him grabbing her arm and pushing her against a glass wall in the hallway of their bedroom.

Howard’s fiancee later told authorities that she did not want to proceed with precaution and that she has no fear for her safety with him, resulting the dropping of the charges.

Howard, who signed a five-year, $72.25 million contract extension last May, will now proceed into the 2020 NFL season as a key part of the Dolphins’ rebuild. The team is hoping he will pair with free agent acquisition Byron Jones, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys, to form one of the league’s best cornerback duos.

