Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey will have knee surgery, could miss start of regular season

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will undergo knee surgery and is expected to miss the start of the 2023 regular season after sustaining an injury toward the end of Miami’s second training camp practice Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Ramsey, the Dolphins’ top offseason addition, rode a cart back to the team’s practice facility after limping to the sideline after a collision with wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Ramsey was evaluated on the ground by trainers for several minutes before being helped to his feet and then onto the cart.

NFL Network that Ramsey tore his meniscus and the surgery will sideline him for six to eight weeks. According to the report, doctors will determine whether to remove the meniscus or repair it the latter of which would prolong the recovery timeline. ESPN reported that Ramsey’s ACL is intact.

The Dolphins open the regular season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 10, six weeks from Sunday.

Shortly before news broke of Ramsey’s impending surgery, he wrote on that Twitter that he would “be back on that field stronger than ever ... in due time!”

This story will be updated.