Dolphins-Bills was supposed to be shootout of the week. Miami’s defense had other plans.

David Wilson
·4 min read
Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Melvin Ingram does not want to hear anyone ever suggest the Miami Dolphins let someone score — not after the way he and his defense have stood up at the goal line against two of the best quarterbacks in the league in the last two weeks.

There was, essentially, no margin for error on this one Sunday in the final few minutes against the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen and his Bills got all the way down to the Dolphins’ 1-yard line at the two-minute warning. They were literal feet away from delivering Miami a heartbreaking loss at Hard Rock Stadium and they had three chances to get them.

A quick touchdown would guarantee the Dolphins, who were down to their last timeout, would get some sort of real chance to string together an answer, but there was no hesitation: They were going to try to win the game right there.

“We stand on business,” Ingram barked, when asked about the idea of letting them score and then he repeated it three more times. “We stand on business.”

Said coach Mike McDaniel: “They were not giving up.”

The first play went backward when linebackers Elandon Roberts and Jerome Baker snuffed out a run by Allen. The second ended with Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard swatting away a pass intended for Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs. On fourth-and-goal, Miami did just enough to force Allen into a slightly off-balance throw and his pass bounced before it got to Buffalo wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

One week after staging a goal-line stand against superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, another one was the biggest sequence for the Dolphins to beat the Bills, 21-19, in Miami Gardens.

Dolphins snap losing skid against rival Buffalo to secure first 3-0 start since 2018

It wasn’t the only key sequence for this defense, though. The Dolphins (2-0) gave up 38 points in their win against the Ravens last weekend and spent the entire week thinking about their chance to rebound against Allen and Co.

There was a common thought Miami-Buffalo would be a shootout — it had the highest over-under total of the week, as high as 54 1/2 combined points, according to VegasInsider.com — and yet the Dolphins won with defense.

“We’re trying to put it on the defense,” cornerback Nik Needham said. “We’re happy to have it on us.”

Miami sacked Allen four times and hit him 10 times. Safety Jevon Holland got to the star quarterback for a strip sack in the first quarter and Ingram jumped on it at the Bills’ 6 to set up the Dolphins for an early game-tying touchdown.

Allen threw 63 passes — tied for the 13th most in a single game in NFL history — and the Dolphins’ secondary mostly stood up to it, breaking up nine of them. Although Allen threw for 400 yards, his leading receiver was running back Devin Singletary and he came up short on two chances at a game-winning drive in the final two minutes.

What is going on here!? Unbeaten Dolphins rally again, beat Bills to overtake AFC East lead | Opinion

Miami won despite managing just 212 total yards and running only 39 plays. The defense was on the field for 40:40.

Ultimately, the win came down to two stops.

The first was the goal-line stand and it came via contributions at all levels of the defense: Roberts and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins stuffed Singletary for a 1-yard gain on first down, two linebackers dropped Allen for a loss on second down and then Howard won his 1-on-1 matchup with Diggs on third down, sticking with the star wideout for five full seconds — an inordinate amount of time for a goal-line play.

“It’s just the character, it’s about who wants it more,” linebacker Jaelan Phillips said. “It’s a 1-on-1 competition every single play and it’s either him or me, so that’s the guys that we have on that team.”

Finally, the Dolphins escaped when Allen uncharacteristically short-armed a pass to an open receiver.

The Miami Gardens crowd erupted, but the Dolphins’ defenders knew they probably weren’t done. After a safety, Buffalo (2-1) got the ball back at its own 23 with 1:25 left and a field goal now enough to win.

“We knew we were going to have to get out there and then stop them again,” Phillips said, “so we were just ready for the opportunity where it came and just fanatical effort all around.”

Even though Allen went 4 of 7 for 46 yards on the final drive, Miami did just enough to keep the Bills from a game-winning attempt. One deep shot to Diggs fell incomplete when Holland decked him as the ball arrived, and another to Buffalo wide receiver Gabe Davis hit the ground after Needham reached it and ripped it away.

Allen’s four completions went for 18, 9, 7 and finally 12 yards and then there was a scramble drill. McKenzie couldn’t get out of bounds on the final catch and the clock winded away.

The crowd counted down the final seconds. Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey smashed his clipboard in the coaches’ box. Buffalo ran out of time.

Miami’s defense held one last time.

Latest Stories

  • Chargers look sluggish as Jaguars roll, can't blame loss on Justin Herbert's injury

    Justin Herbert's injury remains a significant concern. But his isn't the only one threatening to derail the Chargers.

  • Musqueam history, heritage and culture showcased in new FIFA 23 video game

    The hit EA Sports FIFA video game has gone back to its roots with its new edition, literally. FIFA 23, developed primarily in EA Vancouver, recognizes the history, heritage and culture of the Musqueam Indian Band by including artwork and assets from Musqueam artists in its new edition. Vancouver is located on the ancestral and unceded territory of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations. There are more than 1,300 Musqueam band members. About half live in a small portion of its ancestra

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Canada's Dabrowski advances to doubles final at Pan Pacific Open alongside Olmos

    The 2022 doubles season is becoming one to remember for Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski as she approaches a second consecutive doubles title and third of the season at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. Dabrowski, 30, and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos defeated Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands and Desirae Krawczyk of the United States 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday, booking their spot in Sunday's final. The North American pair won 65 per cent of their service points and served three ace

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Ovechkin, banged-up Capitals return to ice for start of camp

    ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals opened training camp Thursday without two of the team's top players. Longtime Alex Ovechkin running mate Nicklas Backstrom and big winger Tom Wilson are expected to miss at least the first portion of the season recovering from injuries. Wilson could be back as soon as December after rehabbing a torn ACL in his left knee while Backstrom is hoping to play sometime before the end of the season following hip resurfacing surgery. The Capitals have no othe

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Ryan McLeod to one-year contract extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Ryan McLeod has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the club announced Thursday. The contract carries an average annual value of $798,000. McLeod is entering his second full season with the Oilers. The 23-year-old recorded nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 71 games last season. McLeod played in all 16 of Edmonton's playoff games, tallying three goals and an assist. The Oilers selected the Mississauga, Ont. native in the second round (40th ov

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0