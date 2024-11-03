Dolphins-Bills live blog: Tune in here for all the pregame news
Welcome to Week 9!
The Miami Dolphins are in upstate New York to face the Buffalo Bills, a matchup that could have huge implications on the divisional race.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. but keep it locked here as the Herald will have live updates from now until the final buzzer sounds.
Pregame Dolphins reading:
Check out these stories prior to kickoff.
▪ The Dolphins travel to upstate New York to take on the Bills. Here’s a guide to the game
▪ Kelly: Everyone’s chipping in on Chop Robinson’s development | Opinion
▪ Dolphins elevate two players, rule out another for game at Buffalo
▪ How the Bills offense can create problems from a Dolphins defense likely missing three starters
▪ Greg Cote’s Hot Button Top 10: Hurricanes’ big win, Dolphins vs. curse, Messi on the brink & more