Dolphins assistant head coach Jim Caldwell to take leave of absence

Jim Caldwell, the Dolphins' assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach, is taking a leave of absence to address health issues, the team announced Saturday. Caldwell will remain involved with the team, however, serving as a consultant for the upcoming season.

“I will be stepping back due to some medical complications that require my full attention,” Caldwell said. “I want to thank (owner) Stephen Ross, (GM) Chris Grier, Coach (Brian) Flores and the rest of the organization for the support they have given me and my family.”

Neither Caldwell nor the team identified the health issue.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Our focus is on Jim’s health and supporting him in every way that we can,” Flores said. “With his knowledge and experience, Jim has been an invaluable member to our coaching staff and will continue to serve as a sounding board for me throughout the season.”

MORE: NFLPA executive director says 18-game season isn't 'in the best interest of our players' | WATCH: Patrick Mahomes throws ball out of Arrowhead Stadium | Raiders' Richie Incognito gets 2-game suspension for funeral home incident last August

Caldwell, 64, joined the Dolphins' staff in February. He has 17 years experience as an NFL coach, including two stints as a head coach – with the Colts (2009-11) and Lions (2014-17). In his first season in Indianapolis, he took the Colts to Super Bowl 44 where the Colts fell to the Saints 31-17.

Assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski will fill in for Caldwell, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.