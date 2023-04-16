Dolphins agree to terms with free agent WR Chosen Anderson

The Dolphins have agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Chosen Anderson, a league source told the Miami Herald, bringing more speed to their offense.

The 29-year-old Anderson, whose first name was originally Robbie before he legally changed it, spent the past season with the Panthers and Cardinals, landing in Arizon after a midseason trade. In 14 games and seven starts, he recorded a career-low 20 catches for 282 yards and one touchdown. The Cardinals released Anderson on March 8.

Anderson, 6-3 and 190 pounds, originally signed with the New York Jets in 2016 as an undrafted rookie out of Temple. In four seasons in New York, he caught 207 passes for 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns before signing with the Panthers in 2020. In his first season in Carolina, he recorded a career-high 95 receptions and 1,096 yards, along with three touchdowns.

An alum of South Plantation High School, Anderson joins a wide receiver room that includes starters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, as well as Cedrick Wilson, Erik Ezukanma, River Cracraft, Braxton Berrios and Freddie Swain.

