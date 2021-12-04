Dolphins activate WR DeVante Parker, C Michael Deiter from IR

The Dolphins have activated wide receiver DeVante Parker and center Michael Deiter from injured reserve, paving the way for both to play in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

The team had one open spot on the 53-man roster, so to make room for both players the Dolphins waived center Cameron Tom.

Parker, who returned to practice Wednesday, has missed the past four games with a hamstring injury, and Deiter, who returned to practice last week, missed the past nine games with a foot and quad injury.

Both offensive starters add reinforcements to an offense that has begun to catch its stride in recent games with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, coming off consecutive games with over at least an 80 percent completion rate. The Dolphins could opt to place Deiter back at center or move him to guard where he’s played in the past and shuffle the offensive line again.

The Dolphins also elevated safety Sheldrick Redwine from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. It’s the second of two allotted call-ups for Redwine, who made his team debut in last week’s win over the Carolina Panthers and played 10 defensive snaps, along with 14 snaps on special teams.

Starting safety Brandon Jones was listed as questionable but said he plans to play after a one-game absence. Cornerback Trill Williams, who typically contributes on special teams, is doubtful because of a hamstring injury.