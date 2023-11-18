Dolphins activate De’Von Achane from IR, re-sign Robbie Chosen to practice squad

The Dolphins activated rookie running back De’Von Achane from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The move paves the way for the team’s third-round pick to return to the field after missing the last four games because of a knee injury.

Achane, who injured his knee late in Miami’s win against the New York Giants in Week 5, was designated to return to practice on Monday and participated on a limited basis this week. He’s listed as questionable to play but coach Mike McDaniel on Friday said he was “very optimistic” about Achane’s availability.

At the time of Achane’s injury, his 460 yards ranked second in the NFL and he led the league with 12.1 yards per carry. His return only further boosts a Dolphins offense that leads the NFL with 7.1 yards per play. When Achane is on the field, Miami’s offense is averaging 9.8 yards per play.

“De’Von is a hell of a player,” running back Raheem Mostert said. “I think the world of him. He’s grown into this offense now where he’s just electric. Just like everybody else, he’s a part of the game. It’s fun. I’m happy that he’s back.”

The Dolphins also re-signed wide receiver Robbie Chosen to the practice squad after he cleared waivers. The Dolphins waived running back Jake Funk from the practice squad to make room for Chosen.

Miami elevated Chosen and offensive lineman Chasen Hines to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

It’s the second of three allotted elevations for Chosen, who started the season on the practice squad but was inactive for the last three games before his release. He will provide wide receiver depth with Chase Claypool (knee) ruled out and Braxton Berrios (hamstring) questionable to play.

It’s the first elevation for Hines, who will provide offensive line depth with guards Robert Hunt (hamstring) and Robert Jones (knee) have been ruled out.