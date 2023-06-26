The Dolphin: Famed late-night party pub returns, but with reduced hours

Flippin heck: The Dolphin’s back (Flickr/Reading Tom)

One of London’s best-known party pubs, The Dolphin in Hackney, has made a spectacular return after a two-year hiatus.

The pub, more a nightclub than a boozer in the early hours, was a celebrity favourite, with the likes of Example and Rizzle Kicks once apparently fans. But in 2021 it closed following reports of an assault where a guest was allegedly glassed in the face.

Last week The Dolphin relaunched, with a refurbished garden, plush new stools, and a fresh lick of paint here and there.

For the scores of Londoners for whom the pub was a haven for extended frivolity — its 4am weekend licence was a godsend to the exceptionally convivial — there might be some disappointment: the pub will now close at 12.30am on Fridays and Saturdays, 11pm on Sundays, and 11.30pm for the remainder of the week.

The earlier closing time is something of a departure for The Dolphin.

Established in the 1850s, and, for decades throughout the 1900s, an Irish pub, it was bought in 2001 by the current proprietor YaÅar Yildiz, who soon transformed it into a true late-night venue. The Dolphin gained serious popularity following the Licensing Act 2003, which allowed the extension of opening hours.

There, on the ever-bustling Mare Street, was a Grade II-listed Victorian bolthole, with burgundy paintwork, stained-glass windows, and original tiling by a contractor — WB Simpson and Sons — that was founded in 1833, and still operates today, but which was every bit a place to do shots at 3am.

The Dolphin in 2008 (Ewan Munro/Flickr)

The Dolphin, for almost two decades, was one of the most prized places to drink among younger revellers. Playlists were always loud and enthusing, the crowd often rowdy, and bar staff friendly.

Importantly, drinks, though limited, were affordable. For a time, the pub was supposedly the biggest Jägerbomb seller in the UK, with 5,000 shots of the German liquor sold every week.

Its cult status was cemented in 2013, when an increase in reported thefts led to the Met to launch a licensing review. With stats from Hackney Council stating most had taken place after 1am, a licensing committee reduced The Dolphin’s opening hours from 4am to 1.30am.

The move sparked a casual but charged campaign — #SaveTheDolphin — which led to thousands to come out in support. Among them was the actor Michael Fassbender, who filmed scenes for a short film inside. It was a success, and the later opening hours were then allowed to stay.

Today, The Dolphin will close at 12.30am come the weekend, but its return has been warmly welcomed by Londoners, and it will probably be busier than ever.

163-165 Mare Street, E8 3RH, twitter.com/The_Dolphin_Pub