Dolphin Entertainment Reports Q3 2022 Revenue Up 5% YoY to $9.9 Million; Nine-Month 2022 Revenue Up 16% to $29.4 Million

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announces its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"We are pleased to announce another quarter of YoY revenue growth, and our Q3 and year-to-date performance continues to have Dolphin on track to cross $40.0 million in annual revenue this year," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "And, in very exciting news, earlier today we added East Coast influencer marketing powerhouse, Socialyte, to our entertainment marketing ‘Super Group.' We believe the combination of Be Social and Socialyte under one roof positions Dolphin as the leading player in influencer marketing within the entertainment industry, complementing our market-leading PR firms, 42West, Shore Fire and The Door."

Mr. O'Dowd continued, "While adding Socialyte to the Dolphin family is certainly today's highlight, our 2.0 initiatives, wherein we take an ownership percentage in what we market, made terrific progress in Q3 and after quarter end. Highlights include: the soft opening Midnight Theatre, selling out our flagship NFT collection in 90-minutes, and partnering with renowned chef Nina Compton to create the cocktail club ShaSha Lounge in New Orleans."

Q3 2022 and Recent Highlights

Total Q3 2022 revenue increased 5% to $9.9 million as compared to $9.4 million in Q3 2021;

Operating loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, of $1.1 million, includes non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $415,836, a gain in the change of fair value of contingent consideration of $5,000 and acquisition costs of $315,800 as compared to an operating loss of $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which included non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $475,207 and a loss in the change of fair value of contingent consideration of $1.1 million.

Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $1.3 million includes non-cash items from (i) depreciation and amortization of $415,836, (ii) a gain in the change of fair value of contingent consideration of $5,000, (iii) a gain in the change of fair value of warrants and convertible notes of $55,642 and (iv) acquisition costs of $315,800; compared to net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $141,651 which includes non-cash items from (i) depreciation and amortization of $475,207, (ii) a loss in the change of fair value of contingent consideration of $1.1 million, iii) a loss in the change of fair value of warrants and convertible notes of $278,923 and (iv) a net gain of $1.7 million from the extinguishment of debt.

Cash and cash equivalents of $4.5 million as of September 30, 2022 as compared to $7.7 million as of September 30, 2021.

Working capital surplus as of September 30, 2022, of $2.1 million, compared to a working capital surplus of $3.3 million as of September 30, 2021.

Acquired East Coast influencer marketing agency Socialyte.

Dolphin Entertainment Announces Partnership with Award Winning Chef Nina Compton and Sweet Management to Open a New Cocktail Lounge with First Location in New Orleans.

Dolphin Entertainment's Flagship NFT Collection, Creature Chronicles, Sells Out in 90 Minutes.

Midnight Theatre Enjoys Soft Opening on September 21 and Partners with Mastercard as Presenting Sponsor.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date : November 14, 2022

Time : 4:30 PM Eastern Time

Toll Free : 800-225-9448 International : 203-518-9708

Participant Access Code : DOLPHIN

Webcast : https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/47111

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 47111

Webcast Replay: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/47111

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. In early 2022, Dolphin launched WCIP (pronounced We Come In Peace), its new marketing, consulting and communications agency focused solely on developing and marketing blockchain, metaverse and Web3 projects and initiatives, for both current and future clients, as well as wholly-owned project investments. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

ASSETS As of September 30, 2022 As of December 31, 2021 Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,452,562 $ 7,688,743 Restricted cash 1,140,483 541,883 Accounts receivable Trade, net of allowance of $627,553 and $471,535, respectively 4,757,499 4,513,179 Other receivable 2,061,845 3,583,357 Notes receivable 4,323,153 1,510,137 Other current assets 890,645 450,060 Total current assets 17,626,187 18,287,359 Capitalized production costs, net 1,598,412 137,235 Employee receivable 572,085 366,085 Right-of-use asset 7,894,850 6,129,411 Goodwill 20,021,357 20,021,357 Intangible assets, net 5,116,568 6,142,067 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 315,004 473,662 Other long term assets 2,581,005 1,234,275 Total Assets $ 55,725,468 $ 52,791,451 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable $ 1,572,855 $ 942,085 Notes payable, current portion 516,036 307,685 Contingent consideration 500,000 600,000 Accrued interest - related party 1,650,635 1,621,437 Accrued compensation - related party 2,625,000 2,625,000 Lease liability, current portion 2,033,780 1,600,107 Deferred revenue 911,970 406,373 Other current liabilities 5,692,600 6,850,584 Total current liabilities 15,502,876 14,953,271 Noncurrent Notes payable 380,859 868,959 Convertible notes payable 2,400,000 2,900,000 Convertible note payable at fair value 420,613 998,135 Loan from related party 1,107,873 1,107,873 Contingent consideration 205,000 3,684,221 Lease liability 6,581,512 5,132,895 Deferred tax liability 97,879 76,207 Warrant liability 30,000 135,000 Other noncurrent liabilities 18,915 - Total Liabilities 26,745,527 29,856,561 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000 authorized, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. 1,000 1,000 Common stock, $0.015 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 9,999,052 and 8,020,381 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 149,986 120,306 Additional paid in capital 134,755,491 127,247,928 Accumulated deficit (105,926,536 ) (104,434,344 ) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 28,979,941 $ 22,934,890 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 55,725,468 $ 52,791,451

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 9,899,013 $ 9,399,432 $ 29,366,748 $ 25,219,793 Expenses: Direct costs 837,429 991,708 2,941,044 2,578,295 Payroll and benefits 7,030,814 5,875,755 20,947,531 16,770,091 Selling, general and administrative 1,663,288 1,519,812 4,644,264 4,234,309 Acquisition costs 315,800 - 315,800 22,907 Depreciation and amortization 415,836 475,207 1,248,621 1,436,189 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (5,000 ) 1,110,000 (1,439,778 ) 1,310,000 Legal and professional 774,613 498,661 2,317,800 1,301,267 Total expenses 11,032,780 10,471,143 30,975,282 27,653,058 Loss from operations (1,133,767 ) (1,071,711 ) (1,608,534 ) (2,433,265 ) Other (expenses) income: Gain on extinguishment of debt - 1,733,400 - 2,689,010 Loss on disposal of fixed assets - - - (48,461 ) Change in fair value of convertible note 45,642 (223,923 ) 577,522 (826,398 ) Change in fair value of warrants 10,000 (55,000 ) 105,000 (2,552,877 ) Change in fair value of put rights - - - (71,106 ) Interest expense (126,147 ) (241,115 ) (400,884 ) (576,146 ) Total other (expenses) income, net (70,505 ) 1,213,362 281,638 (1,385,978 ) (Loss) income before income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates (1,204,272 ) 141,651 (1,326,896 ) (3,819,243 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (7,224 ) - (21,672 ) 38,851 Net (loss) income before equity in losses of unconsolidated affilates (1,211,496 ) 141,651 (1,348,568 ) (3,780,392 ) Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates (100,223 ) - (143,623 ) - Net (loss) income $ (1,311,719 ) $ 141,651 $ (1,492,191 ) $ (3,780,392 ) (Loss) earnings per share - Basic $ (0.14 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.16 ) $ (0.50 ) (Loss) earnings per share - Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.23 ) $ (0.50 ) Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation Basic 9,664,681 7,740,085 9,307,830 7,551,974 Diluted 9,793,715 7,740,085 9,437,807 7,551,974

