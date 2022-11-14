Dolphin Entertainment Reports Q3 2022 Revenue Up 5% YoY to $9.9 Million; Nine-Month 2022 Revenue Up 16% to $29.4 Million
MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announces its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
"We are pleased to announce another quarter of YoY revenue growth, and our Q3 and year-to-date performance continues to have Dolphin on track to cross $40.0 million in annual revenue this year," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "And, in very exciting news, earlier today we added East Coast influencer marketing powerhouse, Socialyte, to our entertainment marketing ‘Super Group.' We believe the combination of Be Social and Socialyte under one roof positions Dolphin as the leading player in influencer marketing within the entertainment industry, complementing our market-leading PR firms, 42West, Shore Fire and The Door."
Mr. O'Dowd continued, "While adding Socialyte to the Dolphin family is certainly today's highlight, our 2.0 initiatives, wherein we take an ownership percentage in what we market, made terrific progress in Q3 and after quarter end. Highlights include: the soft opening Midnight Theatre, selling out our flagship NFT collection in 90-minutes, and partnering with renowned chef Nina Compton to create the cocktail club ShaSha Lounge in New Orleans."
Q3 2022 and Recent Highlights
Total Q3 2022 revenue increased 5% to $9.9 million as compared to $9.4 million in Q3 2021;
Operating loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, of $1.1 million, includes non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $415,836, a gain in the change of fair value of contingent consideration of $5,000 and acquisition costs of $315,800 as compared to an operating loss of $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which included non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $475,207 and a loss in the change of fair value of contingent consideration of $1.1 million.
Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $1.3 million includes non-cash items from (i) depreciation and amortization of $415,836, (ii) a gain in the change of fair value of contingent consideration of $5,000, (iii) a gain in the change of fair value of warrants and convertible notes of $55,642 and (iv) acquisition costs of $315,800; compared to net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $141,651 which includes non-cash items from (i) depreciation and amortization of $475,207, (ii) a loss in the change of fair value of contingent consideration of $1.1 million, iii) a loss in the change of fair value of warrants and convertible notes of $278,923 and (iv) a net gain of $1.7 million from the extinguishment of debt.
Cash and cash equivalents of $4.5 million as of September 30, 2022 as compared to $7.7 million as of September 30, 2021.
Working capital surplus as of September 30, 2022, of $2.1 million, compared to a working capital surplus of $3.3 million as of September 30, 2021.
Acquired East Coast influencer marketing agency Socialyte.
Dolphin Entertainment Announces Partnership with Award Winning Chef Nina Compton and Sweet Management to Open a New Cocktail Lounge with First Location in New Orleans.
Dolphin Entertainment's Flagship NFT Collection, Creature Chronicles, Sells Out in 90 Minutes.
Midnight Theatre Enjoys Soft Opening on September 21 and Partners with Mastercard as Presenting Sponsor.
Conference Call Information
To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.
Date: November 14, 2022
Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time
Toll Free: 800-225-9448 International: 203-518-9708
Participant Access Code: DOLPHIN
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/47111
Conference Call Replay Information
Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 47111
Webcast Replay: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/47111
About Dolphin Entertainment
Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. In early 2022, Dolphin launched WCIP (pronounced We Come In Peace), its new marketing, consulting and communications agency focused solely on developing and marketing blockchain, metaverse and Web3 projects and initiatives, for both current and future clients, as well as wholly-owned project investments. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.
This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
CONTACT:
James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com
DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
ASSETS
As of September 30, 2022
As of December 31, 2021
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,452,562
$
7,688,743
Restricted cash
1,140,483
541,883
Accounts receivable
Trade, net of allowance of $627,553 and $471,535, respectively
4,757,499
4,513,179
Other receivable
2,061,845
3,583,357
Notes receivable
4,323,153
1,510,137
Other current assets
890,645
450,060
Total current assets
17,626,187
18,287,359
Capitalized production costs, net
1,598,412
137,235
Employee receivable
572,085
366,085
Right-of-use asset
7,894,850
6,129,411
Goodwill
20,021,357
20,021,357
Intangible assets, net
5,116,568
6,142,067
Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
315,004
473,662
Other long term assets
2,581,005
1,234,275
Total Assets
$
55,725,468
$
52,791,451
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable
$
1,572,855
$
942,085
Notes payable, current portion
516,036
307,685
Contingent consideration
500,000
600,000
Accrued interest - related party
1,650,635
1,621,437
Accrued compensation - related party
2,625,000
2,625,000
Lease liability, current portion
2,033,780
1,600,107
Deferred revenue
911,970
406,373
Other current liabilities
5,692,600
6,850,584
Total current liabilities
15,502,876
14,953,271
Noncurrent
Notes payable
380,859
868,959
Convertible notes payable
2,400,000
2,900,000
Convertible note payable at fair value
420,613
998,135
Loan from related party
1,107,873
1,107,873
Contingent consideration
205,000
3,684,221
Lease liability
6,581,512
5,132,895
Deferred tax liability
97,879
76,207
Warrant liability
30,000
135,000
Other noncurrent liabilities
18,915
-
Total Liabilities
26,745,527
29,856,561
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000 authorized, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.
1,000
1,000
Common stock, $0.015 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 9,999,052 and 8,020,381 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
149,986
120,306
Additional paid in capital
134,755,491
127,247,928
Accumulated deficit
(105,926,536
)
(104,434,344
)
Total Stockholders' Equity
$
28,979,941
$
22,934,890
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
55,725,468
$
52,791,451
DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
$
9,899,013
$
9,399,432
$
29,366,748
$
25,219,793
Expenses:
Direct costs
837,429
991,708
2,941,044
2,578,295
Payroll and benefits
7,030,814
5,875,755
20,947,531
16,770,091
Selling, general and administrative
1,663,288
1,519,812
4,644,264
4,234,309
Acquisition costs
315,800
-
315,800
22,907
Depreciation and amortization
415,836
475,207
1,248,621
1,436,189
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(5,000
)
1,110,000
(1,439,778
)
1,310,000
Legal and professional
774,613
498,661
2,317,800
1,301,267
Total expenses
11,032,780
10,471,143
30,975,282
27,653,058
Loss from operations
(1,133,767
)
(1,071,711
)
(1,608,534
)
(2,433,265
)
Other (expenses) income:
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
1,733,400
-
2,689,010
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
-
-
-
(48,461
)
Change in fair value of convertible note
45,642
(223,923
)
577,522
(826,398
)
Change in fair value of warrants
10,000
(55,000
)
105,000
(2,552,877
)
Change in fair value of put rights
-
-
-
(71,106
)
Interest expense
(126,147
)
(241,115
)
(400,884
)
(576,146
)
Total other (expenses) income, net
(70,505
)
1,213,362
281,638
(1,385,978
)
(Loss) income before income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates
(1,204,272
)
141,651
(1,326,896
)
(3,819,243
)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(7,224
)
-
(21,672
)
38,851
Net (loss) income before equity in losses of unconsolidated affilates
(1,211,496
)
141,651
(1,348,568
)
(3,780,392
)
Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates
(100,223
)
-
(143,623
)
-
Net (loss) income
$
(1,311,719
)
$
141,651
$
(1,492,191
)
$
(3,780,392
)
(Loss) earnings per share - Basic
$
(0.14
)
$
0.02
$
(0.16
)
$
(0.50
)
(Loss) earnings per share - Diluted
$
(0.14
)
$
0.02
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.50
)
Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation
Basic
9,664,681
7,740,085
9,307,830
7,551,974
Diluted
9,793,715
7,740,085
9,437,807
7,551,974
SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725606/Dolphin-Entertainment-Reports-Q3-2022-Revenue-Up-5-YoY-to-99-Million-Nine-Month-2022-Revenue-Up-16-to-294-Million