Dolphin Entertainment Reports Q3 2022 Revenue Up 5% YoY to $9.9 Million; Nine-Month 2022 Revenue Up 16% to $29.4 Million

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announces its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"We are pleased to announce another quarter of YoY revenue growth, and our Q3 and year-to-date performance continues to have Dolphin on track to cross $40.0 million in annual revenue this year," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "And, in very exciting news, earlier today we added East Coast influencer marketing powerhouse, Socialyte, to our entertainment marketing ‘Super Group.' We believe the combination of Be Social and Socialyte under one roof positions Dolphin as the leading player in influencer marketing within the entertainment industry, complementing our market-leading PR firms, 42West, Shore Fire and The Door."

Mr. O'Dowd continued, "While adding Socialyte to the Dolphin family is certainly today's highlight, our 2.0 initiatives, wherein we take an ownership percentage in what we market, made terrific progress in Q3 and after quarter end. Highlights include: the soft opening Midnight Theatre, selling out our flagship NFT collection in 90-minutes, and partnering with renowned chef Nina Compton to create the cocktail club ShaSha Lounge in New Orleans."

Q3 2022 and Recent Highlights

  • Total Q3 2022 revenue increased 5% to $9.9 million as compared to $9.4 million in Q3 2021;

  • Operating loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, of $1.1 million, includes non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $415,836, a gain in the change of fair value of contingent consideration of $5,000 and acquisition costs of $315,800 as compared to an operating loss of $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which included non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $475,207 and a loss in the change of fair value of contingent consideration of $1.1 million.

  • Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $1.3 million includes non-cash items from (i) depreciation and amortization of $415,836, (ii) a gain in the change of fair value of contingent consideration of $5,000, (iii) a gain in the change of fair value of warrants and convertible notes of $55,642 and (iv) acquisition costs of $315,800; compared to net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $141,651 which includes non-cash items from (i) depreciation and amortization of $475,207, (ii) a loss in the change of fair value of contingent consideration of $1.1 million, iii) a loss in the change of fair value of warrants and convertible notes of $278,923 and (iv) a net gain of $1.7 million from the extinguishment of debt.

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $4.5 million as of September 30, 2022 as compared to $7.7 million as of September 30, 2021.

  • Working capital surplus as of September 30, 2022, of $2.1 million, compared to a working capital surplus of $3.3 million as of September 30, 2021.

  • Acquired East Coast influencer marketing agency Socialyte.

  • Dolphin Entertainment Announces Partnership with Award Winning Chef Nina Compton and Sweet Management to Open a New Cocktail Lounge with First Location in New Orleans.

  • Dolphin Entertainment's Flagship NFT Collection, Creature Chronicles, Sells Out in 90 Minutes.

  • Midnight Theatre Enjoys Soft Opening on September 21 and Partners with Mastercard as Presenting Sponsor.

Conference Call Information
To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: November 14, 2022
Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time
Toll Free: 800-225-9448 International: 203-518-9708
Participant Access Code: DOLPHIN
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/47111

Conference Call Replay Information
Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 47111
Webcast Replay: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/47111

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. In early 2022, Dolphin launched WCIP (pronounced We Come In Peace), its new marketing, consulting and communications agency focused solely on developing and marketing blockchain, metaverse and Web3 projects and initiatives, for both current and future clients, as well as wholly-owned project investments. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

ASSETS

As of September 30, 2022

As of December 31, 2021

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,452,562

$

7,688,743

Restricted cash

1,140,483

541,883

Accounts receivable

Trade, net of allowance of $627,553 and $471,535, respectively

4,757,499

4,513,179

Other receivable

2,061,845

3,583,357

Notes receivable

4,323,153

1,510,137

Other current assets

890,645

450,060

Total current assets

17,626,187

18,287,359

Capitalized production costs, net

1,598,412

137,235

Employee receivable

572,085

366,085

Right-of-use asset

7,894,850

6,129,411

Goodwill

20,021,357

20,021,357

Intangible assets, net

5,116,568

6,142,067

Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net

315,004

473,662

Other long term assets

2,581,005

1,234,275

Total Assets

$

55,725,468

$

52,791,451

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable

$

1,572,855

$

942,085

Notes payable, current portion

516,036

307,685

Contingent consideration

500,000

600,000

Accrued interest - related party

1,650,635

1,621,437

Accrued compensation - related party

2,625,000

2,625,000

Lease liability, current portion

2,033,780

1,600,107

Deferred revenue

911,970

406,373

Other current liabilities

5,692,600

6,850,584

Total current liabilities

15,502,876

14,953,271

Noncurrent

Notes payable

380,859

868,959

Convertible notes payable

2,400,000

2,900,000

Convertible note payable at fair value

420,613

998,135

Loan from related party

1,107,873

1,107,873

Contingent consideration

205,000

3,684,221

Lease liability

6,581,512

5,132,895

Deferred tax liability

97,879

76,207

Warrant liability

30,000

135,000

Other noncurrent liabilities

18,915

-

Total Liabilities

26,745,527

29,856,561

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000 authorized, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

1,000

1,000

Common stock, $0.015 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 9,999,052 and 8,020,381 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

149,986

120,306

Additional paid in capital

134,755,491

127,247,928

Accumulated deficit

(105,926,536

)

(104,434,344

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

$

28,979,941

$

22,934,890

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

55,725,468

$

52,791,451

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations


Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues

$

9,899,013

$

9,399,432

$

29,366,748

$

25,219,793

Expenses:

Direct costs

837,429

991,708

2,941,044

2,578,295

Payroll and benefits

7,030,814

5,875,755

20,947,531

16,770,091

Selling, general and administrative

1,663,288

1,519,812

4,644,264

4,234,309

Acquisition costs

315,800

-

315,800

22,907

Depreciation and amortization

415,836

475,207

1,248,621

1,436,189

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(5,000

)

1,110,000

(1,439,778

)

1,310,000

Legal and professional

774,613

498,661

2,317,800

1,301,267

Total expenses

11,032,780

10,471,143

30,975,282

27,653,058

Loss from operations

(1,133,767

)

(1,071,711

)

(1,608,534

)

(2,433,265

)

Other (expenses) income:

Gain on extinguishment of debt

-

1,733,400

-

2,689,010

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

-

-

-

(48,461

)

Change in fair value of convertible note

45,642

(223,923

)

577,522

(826,398

)

Change in fair value of warrants

10,000

(55,000

)

105,000

(2,552,877

)

Change in fair value of put rights

-

-

-

(71,106

)

Interest expense

(126,147

)

(241,115

)

(400,884

)

(576,146

)

Total other (expenses) income, net

(70,505

)

1,213,362

281,638

(1,385,978

)

(Loss) income before income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates

(1,204,272

)

141,651

(1,326,896

)

(3,819,243

)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(7,224

)

-

(21,672

)

38,851

Net (loss) income before equity in losses of unconsolidated affilates

(1,211,496

)

141,651

(1,348,568

)

(3,780,392

)

Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates

(100,223

)

-

(143,623

)

-

Net (loss) income

$

(1,311,719

)

$

141,651

$

(1,492,191

)

$

(3,780,392

)

(Loss) earnings per share - Basic

$

(0.14

)

$

0.02

$

(0.16

)

$

(0.50

)

(Loss) earnings per share - Diluted

$

(0.14

)

$

0.02

$

(0.23

)

$

(0.50

)

Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation

Basic

9,664,681

7,740,085

9,307,830

7,551,974

Diluted

9,793,715

7,740,085

9,437,807

7,551,974

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725606/Dolphin-Entertainment-Reports-Q3-2022-Revenue-Up-5-YoY-to-99-Million-Nine-Month-2022-Revenue-Up-16-to-294-Million

