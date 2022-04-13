Dolphin attacks Florida trainer during show at Miami Seaquarium as seen in viral video

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A trained dolphin attacked a female trainer at the Miami Seaquarium onSaturday, leading to an apparent injury and a viral video that captured the unexpected sequence during the aquarium's Dolphin Flipper Show.

An audience member captured the footage and posted it to TikTok, noting that the attack on the trainer took place about 10 minutes into the show. The trainer was seen splashing in the pool for help and it became clear the interaction with the dolphin was not part of the show. Miami television station WPLG Local 10 was one of several local media outlets to obtain footage of the incident.

"(It) looked like the dolphin rammed into the trainer," audience member Shannon Carpenter told local television station Miami News 7. "There was a struggle, some kind of collision underwater happened. The lady on the paddleboard, she paddled out of the water pretty quick, and then the lead trainer started swimming back towards the dock, and it looked like she got ran into a couple more times.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene after the trainer was able to swim to the dock, where she was checked on by first responders. The trainer's injuries were not unveiled to the public.

Watch: Dolphin rides treat seniors to a second childhood

The Seaquarium addressed the incident on Tuesday in a public statement, while noting this is the first major collision between a dolphin and a trainer and said the presentation would be adjusted to assure animal and employee safety moving forward.

"A trainer accidentally scratched the dolphin, Sundance, with her hand," the statement read. "This was undoubtedly painful to Sundance, who reacted by breaking away from the routine and swimming towards and striking the trainer. Both Sundance and the trainer are recovering well."

Animal welfare organization, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), released a statement condemning the dolphin show as a whole and directly addressed the aquatic attack.

“Time is up for the Miami Seaquarium, where long-suffering dolphins desperately need protection and workers are at risk," the organization's statement read. "PETA urges this abusement park to end its exploitation of dolphins by getting them to sanctuaries as quickly as possible, so that they’d never be used in tawdry shows again and no one else would get hurt.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dolphin attacks trainer at Miami Seaquarium in Florida

