Dolph Lundgren Shares Cancer Treatment Updates: 'I'm Living a Normal Life’

After being told he has terminal cancer, the 'Expendables' star says his illness “doesn’t really affect me”

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Dolph Lundgren in March 2023

Two years after being told he had terminal cancer, Dolph Lundgren is feeling good — and looking forward to the future.

"I'm living a normal life. I'm still taking oral medication, but it doesn't really affect me," Lundgren, 65, told Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, there's no side effects. Every day to me is a blessing, and I really enjoy it, and I feel really good about that."

The actor was originally diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2015, and promptly underwent treatment while continuing to work on films like Aquaman and Creed 2.

But after a tumor was found in his liver in 2021, Lundgren said his doctor "started saying things like, 'You should probably take a break and spend more time with your family and so forth.'"

"So I kind of asked him, 'How long do you think I got left?' I think he said two or three years, but I could tell in his voice that he probably thought it was less," the action star revealed.

MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection Dolph Lundgren as Ivan Drago in Rocky IV.

Admitting that he was feeling "depressed," he sought a second opinion. His physician was able to treat his kidney cancer by targeting a mutation he had that is common in lung cancer, according to Dr. Alexandra Drakaki, Lundgren's oncologist.

"If I'd gone on the other treatment, I had about three or four months left," Lundgren told the outlet. "I couldn't believe that that it would be that radical of a difference that within three months, things were shrinking by 20, 30%."

From there, "2022 was basically watching these medications do their thing," Lundgren said.

And now, the Swedish actor — who married fiancée Emma Krokdal, 27, in Mykonos on July 13 — is looking forward, with a new film about his life slated to debut next year.

"I have a documentary they've been shooting about my life for two years," he told ET. "They’ve been filming it, and we're in there editing right now. I'm going to see it in a few weeks and I think that it will come out next year, so that's pretty exciting."



