Dolph Lundgren Is Selling His Los Angeles Home for $4.25 Million — Take a Look Inside!

Dolph Lundgren's house

Dolph Lundgren is saying goodbye to his Los Angeles home!

The 62-year-old action star — who's most well known for his roles in Rocky, The Expendables and Karate Kid — has listed his four-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion for a knockout price of $4.25 million. Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund of Douglas Elliman currently holds the listing.

Designed by Moshe Sarid, the contemporary residence is perched right above the iconic Sunset Strip and boasts 5,230 square feet of luxurious living space.

SIMON BERLYN/Courtesy Eklund|Gomes

SIMON BERLYN/Courtesy Eklund|Gomes

With a sprawling open floor plan perfect for entertaining, the sun-soaked abode features a great room with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, an airy living room and a bright dining room perfect for entertaining.

The massive chef's kitchen includes wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a large center island complete with a gas range and an overhanging vent hood.

