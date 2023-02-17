Dolly Parton teams up with Olivia Newton-John for posthumous 'Jolene' duet: Watch it here

Dolly Parton is releasing a collaboration with Olivia Newton-John as part of the late singer's upcoming posthumous album.

Their duet on Parton's iconic song "Jolene" will be one of 17 tracks on Newton-John's posthumously released album "Just the Two of Us," due May 5. The album is entirely duets and collaborations.

“I have always wanted to record with Dolly,” Newton-John said during an interview in 2021, according to a press release. “She was always there for me and what she did for me early on in my career in Nashville is something I will never forget.”

Newton-John died in August 2022 following her breast cancer diagnosis

Parton recalled how she first got to know Newton-John in a press release Friday.

"My first memory of Olivia was when her song ‘Let Me Be There’ was a hit. I have loved her ever since,” Parton said. "We had many occasions that we got to share together, either backstage or performing on the same shows, and I loved every moment that I ever got to spend with her. I've always been inspired by her grit, tenderness, willingness, and determination.”

She added: "My last memory of Olivia was when I sang with her on my song ‘Jolene’ which she recorded for an album not so very long ago. I cannot wait to hear that album and Olivia may you rest in peace. You left a spot that one else will ever fill."

The album also features duets with Mariah Carey, Michael McDonald, John Travolta and Newton-John's daughter Chloe Rose Lattanzi, according to the press release.

"Jolene" is currently available to stream, and a video of Parton and Newton-John singing it in the studio is up on YouTube.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dolly Parton duets with late Olivia Newton-John on 'Jolene': Watch