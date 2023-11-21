Dolly Parton Sent 'Love Note' to Beatles' Paul McCartney and Ringo Star Asking Them to Appear on 'Rockstar'

"I said, I didn't want to put you on the spot, but I'd love to have you sing with me on my rock album," Parton told 'NPR'

Tim P. Whitby/Getty, Jason Kempin/Getty, Chris Jackson/Getty Paul McCartney; Dolly Parton; Ringo Starr

Dolly Parton turned on the charm to enlist some of the key players for her latest album Rockstar.

In an interview with NPR on Friday, the "9 to 5" musician, 77, opened up about the "love note" she sent The Beatles' Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr asking them to collaborate with her.

"So I just sent them a love note through their managers, and I just said what I was doing. And I said, 'I didn't want to put you on the spot, but I'd love to have you sing with me on my rock album. And if you're interested, call me at this number. And all the people I reached out to said, 'Yes, we'd love to,' and I was very honored and very proud and very humbled by that," Parton told the outlet.

McCartney, 81, and Starr, 83, ended up joining Parton for a powerful cover of The Beatles' 1970 hit "Let It Be," alongside Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood.

Of the song, the "Coat of Many Colors" artist said in a statement: “Well, does it get any better than singing 'Let It Be' with Paul McCartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano!"

She continued, "Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!”

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Dolly Parton performs in Austin in March 2022

Rockstar, which was released on Nov. 17, features collaborations with megastars like Miley Cyrus, Sheryl Crow, Lizzo, Elton John, Chris Stapleton, Stevie Nicks, Sting, John Fogerty and more.

Last November, Parton told PEOPLE that she wanted to create a rock album not only for herself, but for her husband of 57 years, Carl Thomas Dean, a lifelong rock fan. Back in November, she was inducted into the 2022 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"I'm doing the rock 'n' roll album because of him," she said. "I had often thought about doing a rock 'n' roll album for him with his favorite songs. And so when this all came about, I decided that I am gonna go ahead and do it. … It was just the perfect storm. OK, it's time."



