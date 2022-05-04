Dolly Parton says she's 'honored and humbled' to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton is making it clear that she is accepting her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after all.

After previously asking to be removed from the nomination process, the queen of country music broke her silence on Twitter about being officially inducted into the 2022 class on Wednesday. "I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," she wrote. "Of course I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the @rockhall. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor."

When Parton was nominated for the honor in March, she announced she wanted to be removed from the list because she didn't feel she'd "earned that right." The organization then released a statement rejecting her request as her name had already been sent out on the ballot to 1,200 voters.

"From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture," the statement read. "Dolly Parton's music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered... We are in awe of Dolly's brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have her nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

Parton then told NPR in an interview that she changed her tune and would allow herself to be inducted if enough people vote for her. "I'll accept gracefully," she said. "I would just say thanks and I'll accept it because the fans vote... When I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it's not necessarily that."

The official induction ceremony will take place Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with a filmed version of the event set to stream at a later date on HBO and HBO Max.

