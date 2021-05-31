Dolly Parton Says She Doesn't Wear Sweatpants: 'I Have My Own Little House Clothes'

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's sense of style persists even during her downtime at home.

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine published Monday, the country legend revealed she "[doesn't] wear sweat clothes" at home — but insisted that doesn't mean she sacrifices relaxation for fashion.

"I do like to be comfortable like everybody else," said Parton, 75.

To that end, she has her "own little house clothes, like a little dress-type teddy, a long teddy, then I have a little jacket or shirt to match if I get cold."

"I call them my baby clothes because they're soft like a baby," Parton added.

Parton's beauty routine might also seem unconventional to some. As the "Jolene" songstress explained, she does "all my beauty work and cleaning my face in the morning because I usually try to keep my makeup on at night."

The reasoning? "I never know if there's going to be an earthquake or a tornado or a storm and I'm going to have to go out in the middle of the night!" she said, joking in addition, "I don't like to go home and just tear down completely, because my poor husband has to look at me."

"And in the morning when I get up I start all over again, put on my makeup and then touch it up through the day," Parton shared.

If she's going out in the evening, she'll start with her base look from the morning and "just add a little more shadow, a little more glitter, redder or brighter lipstick," she said. "I'm so used to doing my own makeup and hair I can do it really fast."

More than a specific routine or products, though, Parton told WSJ. Magazine that self-confidence is what she considers the most integral aspect when it comes to beauty.

"I'm impressed with anybody that's got a sense of glamour and style, but I say, first of all, it's about being comfortable in your own skin," she said.

According to the "9 to 5" hitmaker, her "own overexaggerated look" was inspired by "the town tramp" in her hometown, whom other people looked down on but Parton considered "absolutely beautiful."

"She wore colorful patchwork skirts and pretty blouses and showed a little cleavage and had red nails and piled-up blond hair and red lipstick and high heels. She was the prettiest thing I'd ever seen," Parton said. "When everybody would say, 'Oh, she's just trash,' I'd say, 'Well, trash is what I'm going to grow up to be.' And I guess my look is glamorous trash!"