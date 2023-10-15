Dolly Parton Says Her Style Was Inspired by Women in the Fredericks of Hollywood Catalogs (Exclusive)

"They fit my personality," the music legend tells PEOPLE exclusively

Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty; Tom Wargacki/WireImage; Robin Platzer/Getty Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is opening up about her fashion inspirations.

While chatting with PEOPLE about teaming up with HSN for a pre-sale of her debut rock album, Rockstar — which officially arrives on Nov. 17 — the legendary musician, 77, also opens up about how she has the Fredericks of Hollywood catalogs to thank for her style choices.

"I was kind of influenced by those early days, with women that I would see, like the loose women in our town, or just people that I'd see in magazines and the Frederick's of Hollywood catalog," Parton says. "I mean, that spoke to me."

Noting how the looks featured within the catalogs "seemed to be my style and seemed to fit my personality, so I just went for it," Parton continues. "I was never one to care as much about what other people thought of me as I felt about what I thought of me, because I felt if I was comfortable in whatever I was wearing, then people would be comfortable around me."

She adds: "Even though I'm sure people might have been uncomfortable thinking they would be uncomfortable looking like I did, but if I seemed comfortable in it, they were willing to accept it. So I just kind of grew in the business kind of like that, being a little bit over the top about most things."

Harry Langdon/Getty Dolly Parton

For Parton, style has always been in her DNA ever since she was a little girl.

"I think that's as much part of me as anything, because I'm known for my bizarre outfits," she explains. "I know the rock and rollers always had their thing going, but all my life, even in country, I've just had my own style."

Pointing to her book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, the "9 to 5" singer says, "It kind of chronicles my whole life and the fashions and the hairdos that I've had through the years."

"I think I'm known for being a little bit over the top ... [and] kind of pushing it to the limit, but hopefully in good taste as well," Parton adds. "But I'm always just trying to be what feels fun and what feels comfortable for me."

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Dolly Parton

Currently, Parton has "big warehouses" on her property, where she stores "all the archives and all the things that I've had through the years."

"I have storage bins that people think are stables," she says with a laugh. "When they come by my house, they see all these huge buildings, and they think, 'Oh, I didn't know you were into horses,' and I say, 'No, I've just been horsing around all these years and those are my clothes.' "

Parton also hopes that her past fashion choices will inspire future generations.

"I see some of the young people now going back and pulling off some of the stuff that I used to do years ago. I think they do that with other celebrities, too," she says. "Fans that follow you are just people that follow trends. They go back."

Parton concludes, "I think people just love looking back at different people, different times through the years, to see what they were wearing."



