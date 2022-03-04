Dolly Parton Excited to 'Do a Number' with Kelsea Ballerini at the ACM Awards

Dolly Parton is getting ready for her big night!

Speaking to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) correspondent Segun Oduolowu about the upcoming 2022 ACM Awards, Parton, 76, revealed she would be taking the stage with Kelsea Ballerini.

"I'm gonna be doing a number in the show with Kelsea Ballerini, we're gonna be doing one of the songs from my Run, Rose, Run album," the singer — who's also one of three hosts for the show — said.

RELATED: Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Brittney Spencer and Jason Aldean Join ACMs 2022 Performers

Her co-hosts for the evening will be Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, and they'll be performing together as well.

"just a couple of east tennessee girls getting ready to sing together at the @acmawards 👯‍♀️😍🤠👑😭✨" Ballerini, 28, posted to her Instagram earlier this week.

Last week, Kelly Clarkson announced on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, that she would be performing a tribute to Parton at Monday's event.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will take place on March 7 in Las Vegas and include a star-studded list of performers beginning with Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Young, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Meanwhile, more performances include: Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Ballerini, Chris Stapleton, Walker Hayes, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde and BRELAND.

Stapleton and Hayes each have five nominations on the big night, while Pearce has four. Thomas Rhett will compete for two, while Ballerini and Morris each have one.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Celebrates ACM Awards Nom with Blake Lively, Miles and Keleigh Teller: 'Group Hug!'

Pearce and McBryde will team up for their twice-nominated hit "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," while Parmalee, Brown and Eden will perform "Just the Way."

Young leads the pack this year with seven nominations, including album of the year and single of the year, while Hayes, Lambert and Stapleton trail with five apiece.

This year's ACM Awards will stream live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas exclusively on Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. EST.