Dolly Parton reveals the secret to her amazing figure

Dolly Parton has shared her thoughts on exercise (Getty Images for ABA)

Dolly Parton has given an insight into what it takes to maintain her svelte figure and it may surprise you.

The country music legend’s image of blonde hair, surgically enhanced breasts and tiny waist are iconic with her often joking that it “costs me a lot to look this cheap”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the Standard and other media at a press conference in London to promote her debut album Rockstar, which is released on November 11, she was asked if exercise played a part in it.

The answer was a resounding no.

Dolly Parton looked incredible at a press conference in album to promote her new album Rockstar (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“I hate exercise like I hated school,” the 9-5 hit-maker laughed. “I do more homework now cos of the Imagination Library [her international book gifting programme devoted to inspiring a love of reading in children] than I did the whole time.

“I kind of watch my diet as best I can, I try to do a lot of no carbs, but if I see something I really want I’m gonna eat it cos I’m a hog at heart. Although I’m little I still have a famers appetite so it’s never easy, but exercise I hate it, hate it, hate it. So I just do what I have to do – I do my diddly squats!”