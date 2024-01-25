Dolly Parton Reveals Her Husband's Reaction To That Dallas Cowboys Costume

Dolly Parton says her husband had some notes when he first saw her now-iconic Dallas Cowboys-inspired cheerleader costume.

People loved when the country legend put her spin on the NFL cheer squad’s signature blue and white outfits last year but Parton told Page Six that her husband of nearly six-decades Carl Dean wasn’t crazy about the glitzy ensemble.

“He did say something like, ‘What? Is it, a little short, don’t you think?’” the “Jolene” singer explained in an interview published on Wednesday.

Comparing her clothes to the actual Cowboys cheerleaders, Parton said she told her husband, “No! It’s not as short as theirs.”

Dolly Parton's Dallas Cowboys cheerleader costume became a sensation after her NFL halftime performance in Arlington, Texas last November.

Parton and Dean have been married since 1966 but he rarely makes public appearances with the singer, who called her other-half “kind of a loner” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year.

The 11-time Grammy winner also told Page Six she was surprised by all the compliments the look wrangled, admitting she assumed people would find her sparkly crop top and shorts combo “to be funny.”

“I thought, if I can, if I could pull this off, that’d be a cool little thing to do,” the “Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That?” singer said. “I thought most people would excuse me if it didn’t turn out.”

“I thought, they’re just like us, some older woman making a bad mistake,” Parton, 78, added. “Or I thought, well, maybe it’ll just be something cool to do.”

Fans cheered for the sassy ensemble when Parton performed during halftime at the Cowboys Nov. 2023 home game against Washington Commanders.

Among her admirers ― former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and supermodel Christie Brinkley, who told the singer she should consider appearing in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition.

