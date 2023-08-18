Dolly Parton reunites Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr for emotional 'Let It Be' cover
Dolly Parton is now an honorary member of the Fab Four.
The country icon reunited the two living Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, for a moving cover of the band's 1970 classic "Let It Be." Parton puts a gravelly, blues-rock spin on the wistful ballad, which features gentle harmonies from McCartney and a scorching guitar solo from Peter Frampton.
“Well, does it get any better than singing ‘Let It Be’ with Paul McCartney who wrote the song?" Parton said in a statement. "Not only that, he played piano! Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!”
The track comes from Parton's upcoming album "Rockstar" (out Nov. 17), which features a mix of covers and original songs, and features A-list guests Elton John, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Sting, and many more.
"I had fun singing with Stevie (Nicks)," Parton told USA TODAY earlier this year. "It’s a song she wrote called 'What Has Rock ‘n Roll Ever Done for Me,' a cute little song. And John Fogerty, he’s written so many great songs, but I always loved 'Long As I Can See the Light.' We did that as a duet and our voices were so good together. I’ve been on a high – without being high like some of the rock ‘n’ rollers."
Parton, 77, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last fall. Starr, 83, meanwhile, is currently on a U.S. summer tour, and McCartney, 81, announced a slew of Australian and South American concerts later this year.
Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri
